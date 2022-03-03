‘Molotov cocktails alert, no selfies with troops…’: India lists do’s and don’ts for nationals in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday issued a fresh advisory to the students and other Indian nationals stranded in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which is witnessing intense fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces.

The defence ministry in its advisory has alerted the Indian nationals to be prepared for potentially dangerous and difficult situations including aerial raids, attacks by aircrafts and drones, missile attacks, artillery shelling, small arms and gunfire, grenade explosions, Molotov cocktails etc.

In its advisory, the ministry has laid down a list of following do's for the students and other Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine. The Indian nationals are advised to remain mentally strong and organise themselves in small groups and squads of ten Indian students on a buddy pair system.



The ministry has also laid down survival guidelines for the nationals, which includes keeping a small kit of essential items like passport, ID cards, medicines, life saving drugs, torches etc.



The students have been advised to conserve food and water, avoid full meals and stay hydrated. Most importantly, the students must delete all unnecessary apps in mobile, limit conversations to low volume/audio mode to conserve battery.



After an Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv, the Indian government has issued clear instructions to the nationals on how to protect themselves in a war zone.



In case one needs to venture out, the concerned national should walk on the sides of the road, close to the cover of buildings. The citizens have been advised to crouch low to avoid being targeted and not cross the streets.

They have been advised to keep a white flag for waving and learn two or three sentences in Russia (e.g., we are students, we are not combatants, please do not harm us, we are from India).

However, the ministry has warned the students against stepping out of the shelters or bunkers. The students have been warned against joining any protests and also commenting on the issue on social media.



The defence ministry advisory also clearly states that the Indian nationals neither pick up a weapon or unexploded shells or click pictures or selfies with military vehicles or armed personnel.

