No shortcomings in farm laws, but ready to discuss provisions: Narendra Singh Tomar

By Zia Haq, New Delhi:
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:19 AM IST
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday that “there were no shortcomings” in the three farm laws against which a large number of farmers have been on protests since November-end last year, ruling out any possibility of repealing the three pieces of legislation. The minister, however, said the government was ready to talk to farm unions on any provisions in the laws.

“There were no shortcomings. The government is prepared to talk to farmers. Other than [the question of] repeal, if any farm union wants talks related to any provision of the laws even in the middle of the night, then Narendra Singh Tomar will welcome it,” the minister said in Gwalior after an informal meeting with local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tomar said the government made all efforts to resolve issues raised by farmers, and was still prepared to do so.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, among other states, have been protesting along Delhi’s borders for the past seven months against the central government’s three new farm laws, passed in September last year.

Gurnam Singh Chaduni, a key farm leader, said on Friday: “The minister’s remarks show arrogance and farmers will continue their protest.”

“The government will have to withdraw the laws. We won’t rest until these black laws are withdrawn,” said Rakesh Tikait, another farm leader.

On May 21, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions leading the protests, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the Union government to resume dialogue to end the agitation, but said that they were steadfast on their demand to repeal the legislation.

In response to the letter to the Prime Minister, Tomar said the government was ready to talk. “The farmers should either list out their specific objections to the three laws or come up with an alternative proposal,” he said at the time, adding that the government had offered to freeze the laws for a period of 18 months, which was rejected.

The government has so far held 11 rounds of talks, which hit a dead end on January 22. The Supreme Court has put the laws on hold since.

