‘No strategy against Covid-19’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe against Modi govt at CWC meet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government on Saturday, saying it has no strategy against Covid-19 amid a surge in infections.

“This government has no strategy against Covid. It has no proper vaccination strategy and no oxygen strategy,” a Congress functionary quoted Gandhi as saying in his brief speech at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The meeting of the Congress’ top executive body was going on when this report was filed.

There was no immediate response to Gandhi’s comments.

At least two leaders, Digvijaya Singh and Pramod Tiwari, seconded Gandhi. Tiwari, who was the fifth speaker at the meeting, maintained Gandhi had predicted all these Covid-related developments last year.

Singh, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, echoed him. “Every word that Rahul Gandhi has said since February last has proved to be true.”

Earlier, Congress president Sonia Gandhi made her opening remarks. Former Union minister Jitendra Singh spoke after her. In the virtual meeting, leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Union ministers AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot have spoken so far.

According to party functionaries, there have not been any disruptions or chaos so far.

This is the first time the CWC has called a meeting exclusively to discuss the situation arising out of the pandemic. The second wave of Covid-19 has affected 14.3 million people in India, roughly accounting for 10% of the global cases. According to a senior leader, the CWC might officially ask for vaccination for everyone and a faster pace of inoculation in India.

The previous CWC was held in January and the meeting grabbed headlines as senior leaders sparred over the demand for elections to CWC and Central Election Committee. It was also decided at the meeting to hold the long-pending organisational election in June.