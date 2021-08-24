No talks of leadership change: PL Punia on Baghel-Deo meet with Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader and the party’s Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia said on Tuesday there was no discussion about a change of guard in the state during a meeting of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, health minister TS Singh Deo with former party president Rahul Gandhi. Punia was present during the talks.

Baghel was also quoted as saying by news agency ANI after the meeting that wide-ranging discussions were held with Gandhi on the several schemes and projects being implemented in Chhattisgarh.

Gandhi met the two top leaders from the state during the day in a bid to resolve the alleged growing power tussle between the duo. Besides Punia, All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal was also present during the meeting convened by Gandhi at his residence.

Baghel and Singh Deo have been at loggerheads over the leadership issue for a while even though both have maintained the party command would take a final decision on the matter.

Speculations were rife that a consensus had been reached for the top post based on a two-and-a-half-year power-sharing formula between Baghel and Deo.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are our leaders and we would abide with whatever they say,"Singh Deo told reporters before the meeting. Baghel has also said that whatever decision the leadership takes will be followed.

While the two have met Rahul Gandhi earlier on the issue, Baghel has also met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The rift within the ruling party had come to the fore when Deo walked out of the Assembly demanding clarity from his own government over allegations that one of his relatives was involved in an alleged attack on Congress legislator Brihaspat Singh.

Last week, the health minister had also sought action against a news portal that had cited him as the source for an article claiming Baghel would resign on August 17.

The grand old party has been facing similar troubles in Punjab and Rajasthan, the two remaining Congress-ruled states, with senior leaders facing off on a range of issues.

The public relations department asked the portal to issue a corrigendum or else face legal action. Deo called the story carried on August 15 a “planned conspiracy” to “pollute” the state’s political environment. Baghel is in charge of the department.