Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / No vaccination no ration, says MP govt’s order in bid to achieve inoculation target
india news

No vaccination no ration, says MP govt’s order in bid to achieve inoculation target

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it would achieve 100% vaccination against Covid-19 by December 25.
The Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order stating that beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act will not get ration without proof of Covid-19 vaccination after December 31. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 04:51 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

The Madhya Pradesh food and civil supplies department has issued an order stating that beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act will not get subsidised ration anymore without proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

According to the order, the beneficiaries will not get ration after December 31 if they fail to get both doses of the Covid 19 vaccine.

“A public distribution system (PDS) shopkeeper should ensure the vaccination of all eligible members of 11.5 million families by December 31. PDS shopkeepers should paste the necessary information regarding vaccination at all their shops. The Patrata (eligibility) slips have the names of all the members of the family. The shopkeepers should ensure that all the eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated,” said the order.

“If they are not vaccinated, the shopkeeper has to ensure counselling sessions at nearby health facilities. The shopkeepers should also provide a list of non-vaccinated beneficiaries to a nearby hospital every week,” said the order.

RELATED STORIES

The order was released on November 8 to all district civil supplies officers.

A senior IAS officer said, “In a review meeting for vaccination of Covid 19, it was decided to ensure vaccination of beneficiaries of all government schemes and government employees by December 31. The department has decided to release an order of no vaccination, no benefits. The order of the civil supplies department is a part of it.”

Food and civil supplies department principal secretary Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said, “The decision was taken by the state government to ensure the safety of beneficiaries as well as shopkeepers. Many PDS shopkeepers died due to Covid 19 so we don’t want to take risks. We have given sufficient time of getting both doses.”

“We will review the situation on December 31. The basic objective of the no vaccination no ration drive is to motivate people for vaccination against Covid 19,” he added.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it would achieve 100% vaccination against Covid-19 by December 25.

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said, “We have decided that all the departments of the state government will motivate people for 100% vaccination. The government’s objective is not to stop the benefits but to ensure vaccination for the safety of people.”

In a review meeting of Covid 19, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the end of all the restrictions invoked to contain the virus as the number of active cases are now less than 100 in MP, but he requested people to use masks, said Sarang.

The opposition called it a failure of the state government.

MP Congress committee spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “The MP government failed to win the trust of people to complete the vaccination so the department officers have been asked to threaten beneficiaries. How can they stop the benefits of the scheme for vaccination which is completely a personal choice?”

This order only exposes the failure of the government to motivate people for vaccination, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hyderpora encounter: Mehbooba Mufti says her stir against killing of innocents

Presiding officers favour suspension of lawmakers who storm into well of House

Caught on cam: Maharashtra shopkeeper killed with sword, robbers flee with cash

BJP leader files police complaint against Vir Das for ‘insulting India’
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP