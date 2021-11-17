No vaccination no ration, says MP govt’s order in bid to achieve inoculation target

The Madhya Pradesh food and civil supplies department has issued an order stating that beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act will not get subsidised ration anymore without proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

According to the order, the beneficiaries will not get ration after December 31 if they fail to get both doses of the Covid 19 vaccine.

“A public distribution system (PDS) shopkeeper should ensure the vaccination of all eligible members of 11.5 million families by December 31. PDS shopkeepers should paste the necessary information regarding vaccination at all their shops. The Patrata (eligibility) slips have the names of all the members of the family. The shopkeepers should ensure that all the eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated,” said the order.

“If they are not vaccinated, the shopkeeper has to ensure counselling sessions at nearby health facilities. The shopkeepers should also provide a list of non-vaccinated beneficiaries to a nearby hospital every week,” said the order.

The order was released on November 8 to all district civil supplies officers.

A senior IAS officer said, “In a review meeting for vaccination of Covid 19, it was decided to ensure vaccination of beneficiaries of all government schemes and government employees by December 31. The department has decided to release an order of no vaccination, no benefits. The order of the civil supplies department is a part of it.”

Food and civil supplies department principal secretary Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said, “The decision was taken by the state government to ensure the safety of beneficiaries as well as shopkeepers. Many PDS shopkeepers died due to Covid 19 so we don’t want to take risks. We have given sufficient time of getting both doses.”

“We will review the situation on December 31. The basic objective of the no vaccination no ration drive is to motivate people for vaccination against Covid 19,” he added.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it would achieve 100% vaccination against Covid-19 by December 25.

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said, “We have decided that all the departments of the state government will motivate people for 100% vaccination. The government’s objective is not to stop the benefits but to ensure vaccination for the safety of people.”

In a review meeting of Covid 19, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the end of all the restrictions invoked to contain the virus as the number of active cases are now less than 100 in MP, but he requested people to use masks, said Sarang.

The opposition called it a failure of the state government.

MP Congress committee spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “The MP government failed to win the trust of people to complete the vaccination so the department officers have been asked to threaten beneficiaries. How can they stop the benefits of the scheme for vaccination which is completely a personal choice?”

This order only exposes the failure of the government to motivate people for vaccination, he added.