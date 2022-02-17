No village where UP, Bihar 'bhaiyo'...: PM Modi's swipe at Channi, Priyanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and asked whether Congress meant they will not allow Sant Ravidas and Guru Govind Singh in Punjab as both of them were born outside Punjab -- Sant Ravidas in UP's Kashi and Guru Govind Singh in Bihar's Patna.

On Wednesday, a video of Charanjit Singh Channi urging voters to not let people from UP, Bihar, Delhi enter Punjab went viral. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen cheering when Channi made the comment. The comment to keep ‘UP Bihar bhaiyo’ received wide criticism from political leaders of these states and now PM has also commented on it.

On Punjab CM's "UP, Bihar, Delhi…" comment, a pushback from rivals

"Congress always pits people of one region against others so that their car keeps on moving. The entire country heard what Punjab chief minister said yesterday and his Delhi family, his 'malik' was clapping. Whom did they insult by that statement? There will not be any village here where our brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are not toiling," PM Modi said.

"Yesterday, we celebrated the birthday of Sant Ravidas. I just want to ask these leaders where was Sant Ravidas born? Was he born in Punjab? Sant Ravidas was born in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. And now you say you will not let Sant Ravidas enter Punjab? Will you now erase his name? What language do you use?" PM Modi said.

"I also want to ask where was Guru Govind Singh born. In Patna. So now, will you disrespect Guru Gobind Singh? You are disrespecting the soil where Guru Govind Singh was born," PM Modi said adding that such a party should not be allowed to rule Punjab even for a moment.