No violation of Vienna Convention in asking Canada to withdraw diplomats: India's counter

The ministry of external affairs strongly responded to Canada's statement on the withdrawal of some of its diplomats following India's prod and said no international norm was violated seeking parity in the mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa. Canada accused India of violating Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as it confirmed that 41 diplomats have been shifted out of India. "We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms," the MEA said countering Canada's charge. Read | Visa processing to slow down after 41 Canadian diplomats leave India

India replied to Canada's statement that called New Delhi's action 'unreasonable and escalatory'. (AFP)

"We have seen the Statement by the Government of Canada on October 19 regarding Canadian diplomatic presence in India. The state of our bilateral relations, the much higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant a parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa. We have been engaged with the Canadian side on this over the last month in order to work out the details and modalities of its implementation. Our actions in implementing this parity are fully consistent with Article 11.1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which states the following: "In the absence of specific agreement as to the size of the mission, the receiving State may require that the size of a mission be kept within limits considered by it to be reasonable and normal, having regard to circumstances and conditions in the receiving State and to the needs of the particular mission," the MEA statement read.

The row goes back to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing India of killing sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the charge and asked Ottawa to share specific info which Canada said it did but India denied. New Delhi cited the number of times it sent details about Khalistani terrorists sheltered in Canada and Canada took no action.

The charge-countercharge over Nijjar narrowed down to a diplomatic crisis. India suspended its visa services in Canada and asked Canada to reduce the number of Canadian diplomats posted in India. MEA said Canadian diplomats in India have been interfering in India's internal matters and there is no parity in the number between the diplomats posted in India by Canada and the other way round.

Unilateral revocation of diplomatic privileges and immunities: Canada

Earlier it was reported that New Delhi gave a deadline till October 10 to Ottawa to remove 41 diplomats from India. Canada on October 19 issued a statement on this and confirmed that the deadline was till October 20. The statement issued from Canada's foreign affairs ministry blamed India of "unilaterally revoking diplomatic privileges and immunities" contrary to "international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations".

"This action taken by India is completely unreasonable and escalatory. India accredited each and every one of the Canadian diplomats they are now expelling. And all of those diplomats were carrying out their duties in good faith, and to the greater benefit of both countries," the statement read.

"Diplomatic immunities should be respected and cannot be unilaterally revoked by a host country. If we allow this norm to be broken, no diplomat anywhere would be safe. As such, the Government of Canada will continue to respect diplomatic norms and not reciprocate this action," Canada said.

