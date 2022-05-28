‘No wrongdoing happened in last 8 years’: PM Modi on eve of govt’s anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat where elections are slated to be held in December, has said that the ‘double engine’ government, where the state and Central governments work in tandem, has taken Gujarat to newer heights of development.

The Prime Minister was addressing a large gathering after inaugurating the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital built by the Shree Patel Sewa Samaj at Atkot in Rajkot district on Saturday.

He said this hospital is for improving the health services in Saurashtra, adding that it is an example of the synergy between Government & Private for attempting to improve the lives of the people.

On the successful completion of eight years of the NDA government, the Prime Minister thanked the people for giving him the opportunity to serve the nation and said that it was only apt that he is in Gujarat on the eve of eight years of service to the motherland.

“It is the virtue of this land of Sardar and Mahatma Gandhi that in the last eight years we have neither done anything nor allowed any such thing to happen even by mistake due to which you or any other citizen of this country would have to hang their heads in shame,” PM said.

“In these years, service to the poor, ‘Sushasan’ and ‘Gareeb Kalyan’ were accorded the highest priority,” the Prime Minister said. He said that the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas’ gave a push for the nation’s development.

“We are doing everything to ensure that all facilities are made available to the people. There is no scope for discrimination and corruption. In the last eight years, we have tried to make an India of Bapu and Sardar’s dream,” according to Modi.

Hitting out at the Congress, the Prime Minister said there were many projects of Gujarat before 2014 that was rejected by the Centre “because they could see only Modi in them”.

“They even tried to stop the Sardar Sarovar dam project and I had to sit on a strike to get work done. I hope you all remember that. Today, with the SAUNI scheme for Saurashtra and Narmada waters reaching all the way to Kutch, we can see the results. The tallest statue in the world (Statue of Unity) of Sardar Patel is in Gujarat today and his name is gaining popularity across the world,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM’s address is seen as part of the BJP’s efforts to reach out to the influential Patidar community that forms 12-14% of the population of Gujarat, forming an important vote bank for political parties.

The Prime Minister said even when (the Russia-Ukraine) war is going on now, the government has attempted to ease the life of the people. He said that his government has started campaigns to attain saturation in the schemes. When everyone gets their due, there is no scope for discrimination and corruption, he emphasized. He said this attempt will ease the lives of the poor and middle class.

Speaking in Gujarati, the Prime Minister complimented the Patel community for their great work of public service.

The Prime Minister said that in 2001 when he became the chief minister of Gujarat there were only nine medical colleges with about 1,100 seats. “Today, there are 30 medical colleges including private and government. We want to have one medical college in each district of India including Gujarat as well. The total number of medical seats in Gujarat is 8,000 presently... We have changed the rules and now medical and engineering students can study in their mother tongue,” he said.

PM Modi said that infrastructure work is going on in full swing in the state.

Talking about the newly inaugurated hospital facility at Atkot, the PM said that when he interacted with the trustees of the hospital, they assured him that there was no looking back here and that if any patient comes here for treatment, even if he is poor and can’t afford the treatment expenditure, he will not go untreated. The hospital authorities will take care of all the expenses.

“There was a time when people from Saurashtra had to migrate. Today, the world is migrating to Saurashtra and Kutch. Big pharma industries are coming to Saurashtra and Gujarat. In many sectors, from automobile component manufacturing, brass parts to ceramics, Saurashtra has seen rapid progress,” he said.

Saurashtra region has 48 out of 182 assembly seats in Gujarat.

“When the pandemic broke out, the poor faced a food crisis. We opened food grain stores for them across the country. To ensure a life of dignity for women, direct transfer was made by way of Jan Dhan bank accounts. Money was transferred to the bank accounts of farmers. We also arranged free gas cylinders so that kitchens of the poor can go on. When the challenges of medical treatment increased, we eased the testing and treatment facilities for the poor. When vaccines came, we ensured free vaccines for every Indian.”

The Prime Minister said that he understands poverty and how women of the family keep on working despite being unwell and avoid taking treatment so that the family is saved from the financial burden. “Today you have a son in Delhi who has ensured that no mother goes without treatment. That is why PMJAY scheme has been launched,” he said. Similarly, there are Jan Aushadhi Kendras for affordable medicine and International Yoga Day is being celebrated for the good health of everyone.

