'Nobody can remove PM Modi': Sushil Modi on KCR's 2024 election warning

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Modi said Friday 'nobody can remove' prime minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 general election. The former Bihar deputy chief minister's comment comes a day after Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR, declared 'nobody is happy (with the central government)... and there will be change at the national level (a reference to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls)... nobody can stop it."

Slamming the Telangana CM over allegations of dynastic politics Sushil Modi said: "PM Modi spoke about 'Parivaarvaad' and four of KCR's family are in the government right now. Such family parties cannot think outside of their family."

During his visit to poll-bound Telangana (the southern state votes next year) on Thursday, the prime minister had said 'parivaarvaad' (dynasty politics) is democracy's 'greatest enemy'.

"Parivaarvadi (family-run) parties are not only a political problem of India. 'Parivaarvad' and 'Parivarvaadi' parties are the biggest enemies of both the country's democracy and the youth," he said in comment seen as a swipe at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

In retaliation the Telangana CM, speaking hours after the prime minister's remarks, said the situation in the country is 'worsening day by day'.

"Today no one is happy, be it farmers, Dalits, tribals. Who is happy today? Situation is worsening day by day," he told reporters in his counterattack, "Industries are getting closed, the GDP is crashing, inflation is spiralling, the rupee has fallen completely. Never in history has the rupee fallen to such a low level compared to the US dollar."

"After two or three months, you will get sensational news," KCR claimed, hinting at a grand opposition alliance to take on the BJP.

KCR met Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal last week and the two discussed current political issues. He has also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as he works to head a bid to bring opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 election.

