No Confidence Motion News Live Updates: The debate on no-confidence motion, moved by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc against the central government, is in its last leg today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the House. The last two days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues .

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and other MPs in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi gave his first speech for the motion after his MP status was reinstated. From his last speech in the Lok Sabha to Bharat Jodo Yatra, he spoke on range of topics. On Manipur issue, he accused the central government of ‘killing Mother India in Manipur’.

Responding from the government's side, Union home minster Amit Shah hit out at the Opposition for ‘doing politics’ over the violence in the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, several Bills from both Houses have been passed including the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, this week.