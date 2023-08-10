Parliament LIVE Updates: No-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha through voice vote
No Confidence Motion News Live Updates: Check out latest updates on the monsoon session and the last day of no-trust motion.
No Confidence Motion News Live Updates: The debate on no-confidence motion, moved by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc against the central government, is in its last leg today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the House. The last two days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues .
Rahul Gandhi gave his first speech for the motion after his MP status was reinstated. From his last speech in the Lok Sabha to Bharat Jodo Yatra, he spoke on range of topics. On Manipur issue, he accused the central government of ‘killing Mother India in Manipur’.
Responding from the government's side, Union home minster Amit Shah hit out at the Opposition for ‘doing politics’ over the violence in the northeastern state.
Meanwhile, several Bills from both Houses have been passed including the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, this week.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 10:14 PM
‘We wanted discussion on Manipur’: BRS MP Keshava Rao
BRS MP K Keshava Rao says, "Everybody knew what was going to happen...We wanted a discussion on Manipur in Parliament...This is very unfortunate...This was not in good taste...You should not go so low when you criticise someone..."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 10:11 PM
‘When it was time to vote, they walked out’: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Opposition walk out
On Opposition's walkout from Lok Sabha, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad says, "Opposition parties came together for a no-confidence motion, but when it was time to vote, they walked out. Everyone knows that BJP has the majority but if they have to run then what is the point of calling a no-confidence motion. They have not done the right thing."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 10:04 PM
TMC MP Derek O'Brien hits out at PM over his speech in Parliament
"For the first 90 minutes of his speech, not a word about Manipur. Within 30 seconds of INDIA alliance staging a walkout, then he speaks on Manipur for four minutes… Mr. Prime Minister I said last week you have a heart of stone…the Teflon coating has gone," says TMC MP Derek O'Brien.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 09:42 PM
'Those who moved the no-confidence motion didn't have confidence even in themselves,' says Union minister Pralhad Joshi
“Those who moved the no-confidence motion didn't have confidence even in themselves,” Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 09:03 PM
'Commenting on PM Modi not right': Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal
Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "...The Congress leaders don't have the habit of apologising...Commenting on PM Modi was not right. Whatever happened (Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from the House), happened as per the rules..."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:39 PM
‘Even today, they don't have permanent solution’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi
On Opposition's walkout from Lok Sabha, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "Unfortunate that PM Modi didn't take responsibility for failure of the double-engine government in Manipur. So many women were raped in the tenure of the Manipur CM, the state was divided, 60,000 people became homeless, AK-47 is in the hands of common people. Despite making such an unsafe environment, he is not sacking his CM. He did not say when he will visit Manipur...Even today, they don't have a permanent solution, they don't have a roadmap that when will peace return to Manipur. The entire Manipur state is dissatisfied & sad with PM's words...That is why I.N.D.I.A. alliance walked out."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:38 PM
‘Not insulted PM Modi…’: LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "...I have not insulted PM Modi. Modi ji speaks on everything but on Manipur issue, he is sitting 'Nirav', which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi... PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his courtiers (darbari) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privilege committee and I have been suspended..."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:29 PM
‘Opposition doesn't believe in democracy’: Union Minister Anupriya Patel
Union Minister Anupriya Patel says, "Our colleagues in the Opposition don't believe in democracy. They brought No Confidence Motion, kept forth their points and demanded Prime Minister's presence in the House. They demanded for him to make a statement but they had no patience to listen to the statement. The entire country saw that power and politics are supreme to them. If they don't have the patience to even listen to the PM's address, it is very unfortunate. By walking out, they have exposed themselves before the country."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:27 PM
‘Opposition's behaviour completely irresponsible’: BJP leader
"Opposition's behaviour today was completely irresponsible. They had moved the no-confidence motion, but they staged a walkout before the voting," says BJP leader Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:24 PM
‘PM's speech enlightening, historic’: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
"PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha today was enlightening, historic and inspiring. Besides, his reply to Rahul Gandhi was also epic," says BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:22 PM
‘PM's speech was boring, among all of his speeches of past nine years’: AIMIM chief
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "BRS and our party had also given a no-confidence motion which was accepted by the Speaker. Today's speech of PM Modi was boring among all the speeches given by him in the last 9 years. We thought he would condemn those who are doing violence in Manipur, we thought he would condemn the Haryana government's demolition drive...but nothing is happening there. Mughal-e-Azam is running there..."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:17 PM
'PM Modi remained Nirav Modi on Manipur issue': LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, “I had to (walkout) because even today the PM remained 'Nirav' on the issue of Manipur. So, I thought what is the use of seeing the new 'Nirav Modi'. PM Modi says the whole country is with him but why is he afraid of Congress..."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:16 PM
‘PM didn't say anything about Manipur’: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Opposition walkout
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav says, “The reason behind the no-confidence motion was Manipur where several women were raped, children were killed and several other incidents but PM didn't say anything about Manipur and didn't stand with the people of Manipur & that's why the opposition staged a walkout.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:15 PM
'Will raise our voices for our rights': Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "Derek O'Brien's suspension process, AAP MP in Lok Sabha (Sushil Kumar Rinku)'s suspension and now Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension process - BJP has been creating obstructions for I.N.D.I.A. in putting forth its voice. But we will not step back, we will go ahead and work together. We will raise our voices for our rights and for the issues of the people. In the end, we will win."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:13 PM
‘Comments, jokes, WhatsApp talks’: RJD MP Manoj Jha on PM Modi's speech
On PM Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha, RJD MP Manoj Jha says, “We thought that PM Modi will speak on Manipur...But what did we see? Comments, jokes and Whatsapp talks... This was not expected from PM Modi...”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:12 PM
'We kept listening for 1 hour and 45 minutes…': JD(U) MP
JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh says, "Whatever PM Modi was speaking was a sign of his desperation and nervousness. He was expressing his nervousness due to the new alliance. He didn't say a word on the major issue of India that Manipur has been burning since May 3. We kept listening for 1 hour and 45 minutes but he didn't say a word about it. He kept talking about the new alliance..."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:11 PM
‘No point in talking about ‘Sabka Saath’,': SAD MP
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal says, "I had to walk out. There is no point in talking about 'Sabka Saath', everyone should realise this... What message was given to the women of Manipur? If they are with them then what steps have been taken to provide justice to them."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:10 PM
‘Opposition didn't follow the decorum of democracy’: Union Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Prime Minister gave a wonderful speech. I think he gave brief replies to all the questions that they (Opposition) raised...Opposition didn't follow the decorum of democracy."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:09 PM
‘Congress' palm stained in blood’: BJP MP on Opposition's walkout
On Oppsition's walkout from the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "Congress's palm is stained in blood. It is the murderer of democracy, of public...They had no answer, what would they have done?"
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 07:27 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned till Friday, 11 am
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Friday.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 07:26 PM
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 07:24 PM
‘Opposition showed more patience than many others…’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "Well, the Opposition has listened for 1 hour 45 mins to a lot of insults and abuse. I think the Opposition showed more patience than many others might have done."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 07:09 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on the northeast
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on the northeast; says, "...On 5th March 1966, Congress had its Air Force attack the helpless citizens in Mizoram. Congress should answer if it was the Air Force of any other country. Were the people of Mizoram not the citizens of my country? Was their security not the responsibility of the Government of India?..."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 07:02 PM
Northeast is a part of our heart: PM Modi
Northeast is a part of our heart: PM Modi
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:54 PM
PM Modi speaks on Manipur; says state, central govt doing everything
PM Narendra Modi speaks on Manipur; says, "Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time. I want to tell the people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you..."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:52 PM
Developed nations overconsuming carbon budget; very little left for countries like India, government tells Rajya Sabha.
Developed nations overconsuming carbon budget; very little left for countries like India, government told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:42 PM
'This is not INDIA alliance, this is 'ghamandiya' alliance': PM's attack on Opposition
“This is not INDIA alliance, this is 'ghamandiya' alliance and everyone wants to become the broom in its procession. Everyone wants to become the prime minister”: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:35 PM
‘Congress trying to unsuccessfully launch a product’: PM
“I understand Congress' problem. They have been launching a product multiple times which has failed. They promote ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’, but it is ‘Loot Ki Dukaan’”, says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:31 PM
‘Cong unable to digest how a poor family’s son became PM': Modi in Lok Sabha
“The people of India gave a full majority government after 30 years. But you are unable to digest how a poor family's son became prime minister”, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:27 PM
‘Congress ignored Sardar Patel, we built his statue’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
‘Congress ignored contributions of Sardar Patel. We constructed gigantic statue of Sardar Patel. We built PM museum dedicated to all prime ministers. They can’t digest seeing a prime minister from outside the family", says PM Modi in Lok Sabha
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:20 PM
‘Cong friends with Left whose workers vandalised its Wayanad office’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
“In West Bengal, TMC is against Left and together in Delhi. Remember what Left did to Adhir babu in 1991. The Congress is friends with party whose workers vandalised its office in Kerala's Wayanad last year”, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:16 PM
‘Oppn thinks it can rule India by changing name’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
“The opposition thinks they can rule India by changing name. The poor can see their name but not work. The hospitals, parks, educational institutions, sports awards, airports and museums have their names. They ran pro-poor welfares in their names but indulged in corruption,” PM Modi in Lok Sabha
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:13 PM
‘I.N.D.I.A comprises ‘I’ of 26 parties and a family’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
‘To keep themselves alive, the opposition is forced to take help from NDA. But ‘I’ does not leave them. ‘I.N.D.I.A’ comprises arrogance of 26 parties and the one of a family. They even stole 'NDA": PM Modi in Lok sabha
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:07 PM
'I offer my condolences for the 'last rites' of UPA': PM Modi
“I express my solidarity towards opposition. Few days ago, you cremated UPA in Bengaluru. I should have expressed my sympathies earlier. It is not my fault. On one hand, you were cremating UPA and also celebrating. You organised a gathering to show a dilapidated vehicle as an EV. But before the celebration could end, there was a fight among you to take credit. You are following those who don't understand anything about India", says PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 06:00 PM
‘Opposition loves defaming India’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
“Pak used to attack our borders, send terrorists to our country. It used to deny its role. Congress used to believe in Pak. Congress used to believe in Hurriyat and other separatists. We carried out surgical strikes and air strikes. Today, whenever someone says anything ill about India, they believe in it", says PM Modi in Lok Sabha
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:57 PM
'Congress never trusted abilities of our Army, country': PM Modi in Lok Sabha
"It has been a fact that Congress has never trusted the abilities of our country," says PM Modi in reply to no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:52 PM
'When no-confidence motion is brought in 2028…': PM Modi
"When you bring no-confidence motion in 2028, the country will be one of the top three economies," PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:50 PM
‘Cong neither has policy, nor intent’: PM
“Congress does not have neeti, niyat, vision, understanding of global economy and India’s capability,” PM Modi says in Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:49 PM
‘Congress doesn’t have a vision': PM Modi in Lok Sabha
“I have said that in our third term that India will become one of the top three economies in the world. A responsible Opposition would've questioned and sought roadmap or they could've said that they would make it a top economy. Still, inexperienced Congress MPs think we don't have a roadmap. This shows Congress doesn't have a vision,” PM Modi in Parliament.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:44 PM
‘Opposition spread lies about banks’: PM
“The opposition had said banking sector will collapse. They made foreign experts say this. They spread lies about banks. Our public sector banks' net profit doubled”, says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:41 PM
‘Opposition parties proved for them party is above nation’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
PM Narendra Modi says, "Through their conduct, a few Opposition parties have proven that for them Party is above Nation. I think you don't care about the hunger of the poor but the hunger for power is on your mind."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:39 PM
Opposition has a secret blessing, if they want anyone to fail, they would instead succeed: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
“The Opposition has a secret blessing, if they want anyone to fail, that person would succeed,” PM Modi in Lok Sabha
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:38 PM
Congress cannot see the country succeeding: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
“WHO analysed Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and stated that it helped save lives of three lakh people. Congress cannot see the country succeeding…They abuse me day and night. Their favourite saying is, ‘Modi teri Kabr khudegi’ but I make a tonic out of all of these abuses,” PM Modi
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:30 PM
Given youth of this country corruption-free govenrment: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
"We have given the youth of this country corruption-free govenrment, opportunity to win. We have taken the country to new heights worldwide. Some people still want the image of this country to be tarnished but the world recognises the country's potential today," PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:27 PM
‘What kind of discussion have you done?’: PM Modi
"What kind of discussion have you done on this motion. I am seeing on social media ki 'Aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai'. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage'...", says PM
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:22 PM
PM Modi takes jibe at Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
PM Modi took a jibe at Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saying that the Opposition did not let him lead. He added that the Congress party disrespects Chowdhury time and again.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:19 PM
They betrayed the citizens who elected them: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
"The citizens who elected them, they have betrayed them. The whole Opposition has come together and that too for the no-confidence motion. The fielding was organised by Opposition but we are winning. Why don't you prepare and come? I gave you five years to prepare," PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:12 PM
“In a way, the no-confidence motion by the Opposition is lucky for us”, says PM Modi
“In a way, the no-confidence motion by the Opposition is lucky for us. This time you have decided that we win,” says PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:12 PM
‘Thank people who expressed faith in our govt’: PM Modi
"I am here to thank the people who have expressed faith in our government. God is kind. I thank God that it suggested opposition to bring no-confidence motion", Prime Minister Modi said.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:03 PM
Watch: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament ahead of PM Modi's statement
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament where discussion on the No Confidence Motion is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the No Confidence Motion, in Lok Sabha, shortly.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 05:00 PM
Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Lok Sabha. PM will speak on the No Confidence Motion, in Lok Sabha, shortly.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 04:53 PM
'Politics should be done, not on the lines of religious': AIUDF MP
AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal said, “The situation in Manipur is extremely sensitive. Politics should be done, not on the lines of religious. Communal speeches, yatras should not be carried out.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 04:33 PM
Manipur incident a black mark on Indian history: DMP MP in Lok Sabha
The Manipur incident is a black mark on Indian history. ..First they will come for Muslims, then they will come for Christians and then they will come for minority communities: DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 04:27 PM
If investigated, Chhattisgarh's CM will be held for corruption: BJP MP from Chhattisgarh
BJP Chhattisgarh MP said in Lok Sabha, “I can say with surety that if investigated, Chhattisgarh's chief minister will be held for corruption.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 04:16 PM
'Demand PM Modi to visit Manipur': KC (M) supports no-confidence motion
KC (M) MP says, “We demand PM visits Manipur and announce special package for the state. Biren Singh be removed without delay. Joint Parliamentary committee be formed to suggest reliefs. All the places of worship destroyed in violence be contructed by govt”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 04:10 PM
'They should be tried for treason': BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Rahul Gandhi, Soni Gandhi's alleged meet with China's Communist Party
BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore says, "I was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (in China). We came to know that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are coming to meet us. They didn't come to meet us. They met the Communist Party of China. They should be tried for treason..."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 04:01 PM
‘What Congress didn’t do in past 60 years…': BJP MP
BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said in Lok Sabha, “What they couldn't do for the country in the past 60 years, PM Modi has done in the past 9 years.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:58 PM
Central govt couldn't handle Manipur situation: MP Naba Kumar Sarania
Naba Kumar Sarania says, “I am neither with INDIA nor with NDA but on the Manipur issue, I think Central government is at fault. The Central government should take responsibility and they should've acted on it on time.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:55 PM
JMM leader Vijay Kumar Hansdak speaks for no-confidence motion
JMM leader Vijay Kumar Hansdak said speaking for no-confidence motion, “After receiving all intelligence on Manipur, still did not act on it… Focusing on forming government after government, they are constantly making mistakes.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:33 PM
'Seven sisters were seven neglected sisters under UPA govt': Scindia in Lok Sabha
"Under the Modi government, northeastern states have been connected with other countries as well as the rest of the country. The seven sisters were earlier seven neglected sisters," Scindia in Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:27 PM
'Past nine years most peaceful in Manipur': claims Scindia in Lok Sabha
“The past nine years, have been the most peaceful years in Manipur. The insurgency has been three times lower than when you (Congress) was in power,” Scindia in Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:24 PM
All issues of northeast were fueled by Congress government: Scindia
“All the issues of the northeast were fueled by the Congress government. They let the foreign countries incite this violence,” Scindia in Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:20 PM
‘Opposition does not have faith in its no-confidence motion,’ says Scindia
“The country has shown them a door, now they are leaving the Lok Sabha too. They do not believe in their on no-confidence motion,” Scindia said as Opposition staged a walk out.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:14 PM
Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks against the no-confidence motion
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaking against the no-confidence motion said, “They are neither ready to listen to the country's result which is clearly favouring the BJP nor they are ready to listen to MPs in the Parliament. Our PM spoke about Manipur outside the Parliament, but they want discussion inside the Parliament. Home Minister has time and against said we are ready for discussion, but they did not let the Parliament function for the past 17 days.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:08 PM
“Jab Dhritrashtra andhe the….”: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says "Jab Dhritrashtra andhe the, tab Droupadi ka vastra haran hua tha, aaj bhi raja andhe baithe hai... Manipur aur Hastinapur mein koi farq nahi hai"
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:07 PM
‘Saffronisation, quit India’: LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
"Quit India must happen - communalisation quit India, polarisation quit India, saffronisation quit India," says Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:05 PM
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury compares PM Modi with Dhritrashtra, fugitive Nirav Modi
“When you spoke about Manipur, you got other states. Manipur issue is such a big issue. It cannot be confined. It has become a global topic of discussion,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
He further compared PM Modi with blind king Dhritrashtra of Hindu epic Mahabharata as well as fugitive Nirav Modi leading to a ruckus in Parliament.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:55 PM
'You should've held a ‘Mann ki Baat’ with the people of Manipur': Adhira Ranjan Chowdhury
'You should've held a ‘Mann ki Baat’ with the people of Manipur': Adhira Ranjan Chowdhury
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:54 PM
Prime Minister arrives in Lok Sabha for discussion on no-trust motion
Prime Minister arrives in Lok Sabha for discussion on no-trust motion
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:50 PM
Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948 passed in the Rajya Sabha
Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948 passed in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 7.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:49 PM
‘Power of no confidence motion such that we brought PM Modi here’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as Narendra Modi enters Lok Sabha
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking for the no-confidence motion said, “The power of no-confidence motion is such that we brought PM Modi to the Parliament. We just wanted the Prime Minister of India to come forward and speak on the Manipur issue.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:39 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day to meet at 11 am on tomorrow.
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day to meet at 11 am on tomorrow.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:39 PM
‘All corrupt people have come together’: BJP's Locket Chatterjee in Lok Sabha
BJP's Locket Chatterjee speaking in Lok Sabha said, “PM Modi has said that he will not tolerate corruption. All corrupt people have come together here (Opposition bloc).”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:35 PM
Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 introduced in Rajya Sabha
Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.
(ANI)
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:34 PM
Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved in the Rajya Sabha for passage
Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved in the Rajya Sabha for passage to amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 7.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:34 PM
‘INDIA should take collective responsibility, not selective’: LJSP leader Chirag Paswan
LJSP leader Chirag Paswan speaking against the no-confidence motion said, “It should be a collective responsibility, not selective responsibility. They went to Manipur why didn't they visit Bihar's village where a rape incident had been reported. You will have to talk about Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka. The NDA government will win all 40 seats from Bihar.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:27 PM
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’: Hibi Eden on 100th day of Manipur violence
Taunting the Modi government, Hibi Eden, supporting the no-confidence motion said, “It's the 100th day of Manipur violence today, Modi hai to mumkin hai. Who is this government with? They are not with anyone, not even with Manipur. It is an institutional attack on minorities, christians.”
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:23 PM
‘Don't know what is more unfortunate…’: Mahua Moitra during the no-confidence motion
TMC MP Mahua Moitra says "We are here to ask the question in our 'tum abhi chup raho' republic where the PM tells a Governor 'chup raho'. We as elected MPs in this House are routinely told 'chup raho'. This motion is to break this code of silence in Manipur. PM Modi will not listen to us, he will come on the last day and give his speech. I don't know what is more unfortunate, our PM refuses to come to the Parliament or that he refuses to go to Manipur"
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:15 PM
‘Not going to be bullied…Mamata di, Rahul Gandhi not scared’: Mahua Moitra
"We are not going to be bullied. Mamata di is not scared. Mr Stalin is not scared. Rahul Gandhi is not scared. We reject you all and we will win..We are here to ask the question in our 'tum abhi chup raho' republic where the PM tells a Governor 'chup raho'. We as elected MPs in this House are routinely told 'chup raho'. This motion is to break this code of silence in Manipur. PM Modi will not listen to us, he will come on the last day and give his speech. I don't know what is more unfortunate, our PM refuses to come to the Parliament or that he refuses to go to Manipur"
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:11 PM
‘Which state has seen this?’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra takes a dig at Centre over Manipur
Speaking on no-confidence motion, TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused the Centre of not making changes in the administration amid the ongoing Manipur violence. She slammed the NDA coalition for trying to equate the violence with other states.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:00 PM
Who coined the term ‘Quit India’? Asaduddin Owaisi recalls
"Our Home Minister was talking about 'Quit India' yesterday. I wonder if he gets to know that the word 'Quit India' was coined by a Muslim, he will not use this word. I want to say that the kind of politics you (Central govt) are doing will harm the country. I want to ask the PM if Hindutva is more important than the country"
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 01:56 PM
MPs get 3 min-time to speak to fit in PM's address on no-trust motion
As Prime Minster Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion, parliamentarians are given 3 minutes to deliver their speeches in the House in a bid to manage the time allocation.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 01:33 PM
‘Jayalalitha’s saree was pulled off…': Sitharaman on responding to Manipur violence
Nirmala Sitharaman invokes how late Tamil Nadu Chief minister and AIADMK Chief Jayalalithaa was humiliated in the assembly in 1989
"I agree that women suffering anywhere - Manipur, Delhi, Rajasthan - will have to be taken seriously. No politics played. But I want to remind this entire House of one incident which happened on 25th March 1989 in Tamil Nadu Assembly. Then she hadn't become CM Jayalalithaa's saree was pulled in Tamil Nadu in the Assembly. She was the LoP. The DMK members who were seated there, heckled her and laughed at her...Has DMK forgotten Jayalalithaa? You pulled her saree, you demeaned her. That day Jayalalithaa took an oath that she will never come to the House unless she becomes the CM. Two years later, she returned as the CM of Tamil Nadu."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Kanimozhi by reminding DMK of how it watched as late Jayalalithaa was humiliated in the assembly.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 01:21 PM
Sitharaman reponds to Opposition MP's question on Sengol and Tamil Nadu
Union minister Nirmila Sitharaman alleged that former Prime Minister used the Sengol, which is now installed in new Parliament, as ‘walking stick’. She was responding to DMK MP Kanimozhi who raised issue over the Tamil culture and imposition of Hindi.
"When PM Modi restored it (Sengol) to its rightful place in Lok Sabha, that became an issue, that is an insult of the Tamils. The Senglo was ignored for decades. The Senglol was lost in history and kept in some museum. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam showed how Tamil Nadu and Kashi have very deep connections. The first time you heard Tamil being quoted in the United Nations. In 'Mann ki Baat', PM has used Tamil so many times."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 01:11 PM
Amid soaring prices, FM talks on procuring of tomatoes
"Procuring of tomatoes from tomato growing regions of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh and also Karnataka and distribution of these through cooperative societies like NCCF, NAFED are all happening. Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan - this has already started from 14th July and this will continue. Also in Delhi, mobile vans are distributing as outlets of NCCF and NAFED and also the Kendriya Bhandar."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 01:04 PM
Opposition MPs walk out
Congress, NCP and DMK MPs stage a walk-out from the Lok Sabha as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on the No Confidence Motion.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 01:02 PM
Sitharaman commends PM Modi's initiative helping ‘fastest recovery post Covid’
"PM Modi improved our (economic) policies through 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Vikas Prayaas', to an extent that we are the fastest on the recovery path post COVID."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 12:49 PM
‘Raita saaf kr rhe hai’: Sitharaman attacks Opposition over banking sector
"We have realised that the banking sector needs to be healthy and therefore we took a lot of measures. Banks are able to work without political interference, they are working with professional integrity. 'Banks mein failaya hua aapka raita hum saaf kar rahe hai'."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 12:45 PM
‘UPA wasted an entire decade’: Nirmala Sitharaman
"UPA wasted an entire decade because there was a lot of corruption and cronyism. Today, every crisis and adversity has been changed into a reform and an opportunity."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 12:38 PM
FM takes jibe at I.N.D.I.A. coalition; ‘Are they fighting among themselves?’
Union finance minister took a jibe at the newly-formed INDIA coalotion and asked whether they are fighting among themselves, instead of fighting in unification. She gave the example of Karnataka health minister, a Congress leader, who was ‘not impressed’ after visiting the mohalla clinics in AAP-led Delhi government.
"Karnataka's Health Minister came to Delhi to see the mohalla clinics here. He came and said that there is nothing special in them and we are disappointed. This is one of the examples of their fight."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 12:31 PM
Sitharaman boasts about report on India's economy
"In 2013, Morgan Stanley had included India in the list of five fragile economies of the world. India was declared a fragile economy. Today, the same Morgan Stanley upgraded India and gave it a higher rating. In just 9 years, the economy rose and saw economic development due to the policies of our govt - despite COVID. Today, we are the fastest growing economy of the world."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 12:25 PM
‘milega’ vs ‘milgya’: Sitharaman draws parallel between UPA and NDA government
While speaking on the Indian economy, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman took jibe at the erstwhile UPA government. She said during UPA's rule, citizens were ‘supposed to’ to get benefits and during the NDA's rule people ‘are already getting’ the benefits.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 12:14 PM
Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on economy in Lok Sabha
After the Lok Sabha resumed proceeding, Union finance minister raised to speak on the econonmy. First she began speaking on the global economic condition.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 11:43 AM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Ruckus erupted in Rajya Sabha over the both ruling and Opposition debating over Rules 267 and 176 of the Upper House. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised to speak on the matter. He said the issue will be resolved once Prime Minister comes to speak in Parliament. Ruling coalition quipped, to which Kharge asked, “Is PM an eternal being? This is a legislative assembly. What will happen if he comes here?”
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 pm
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 11:30 AM
Rajya Sabha Leader of House gives critical remarks against 4 Opposition members
LoH Piyush Goyal issues critical remarks against 4 opposition members for forcing him (Goyal) to come to LoP Kharge’s office even after he invited the 4 members first. Says, “ This is how their mentality is even though I did not initiate this. I was requested to do so and then they say they can’t come to my room.”
LoH Goyal: I requested four minister to come to my office for tea and discuss their. Then one member came to my room and said that maybe we four can’t come into your room together and that the meeting should take place at central hall. Then I went to the LoP’s room to discuss the issue with Parliamentary affairs minister. This is how their mentality is!
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 11:24 AM
Rajya Sabha Chairman under Rule 167 over Manipur violence for the first time
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received 3 notices under rule 167 for the first time over concerns on Manipur; says he can’t take them, as discussion under rule 267 would be taken up at 1 PM today
Rule 167 involves a discussion, a response from the minister and voting, which culminates in a resolution.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 11:21 AM
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon
The Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans to oppose the government over Manipur violence. Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till noon.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 11:17 AM
Congress' Karti Chidambaram has no disagreement in coming together for Manipur
“We have no disagreement in coming together to bring peace in Manipur, but the government must take us into confidence,” says Congress leader Karti Chidambaram.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 11:10 AM
Lok Sabha runs Question Hour
As the Question Hour in Lok Sabha begins, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey questions on survey of quality of drinking water.
Meanwhile, Opposition MPs continue to raise slogans to register their protest.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 11:02 AM
Proceedings in both Houses resume
Proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resume for penultimate day of monsoon sessions of Parliament.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 10:58 AM
On Rahul's speech being expunged, Prahlad Joshi says ‘it’s an old practice'
On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha yesterday being expunged, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "...If anything unparliamentary is said it is expunged & it has been an old practice. This is nothing new."
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 10:52 AM
Nirmala Sitharaman to speak on no-trust motion
Union foreign minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to speak on no confidence debate at noon- largely on economic issues.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 09:27 AM
What Rahul Gandhi said during his address?
Rahul Gandhi's much-awaited speech in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion started at 12.10pm on Wednesday in which the Wayanad MP thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for reinstating him as the member of the Lok Sabha, and also apologised for his last speech in which he mentioned Adani. “In my last speech in the House, I spoke about Adani. I might have hurt many people. So I apologise…today I want to tell my friends in the BJP that there is no reason to be scared today as my main speech will not be around Adani. Yes, I will obviously throw some brickbats,” Rahul Gandhi said. Read more
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 09:17 AM
PM Modi to speak on no-trust motion in Lok Sabha today
The fierce debate between the ruling and the Opposition on no-confidence motion is in its last leg today, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the motion Lok Sabha. He is likely to address the House after 4 pm today. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) moved the no-confidence motion against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which set the stage for a parliamentary battle over Manipur violence and other raging issues. Read more
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 09:13 AM
Union health minister to table Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill in RS
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia is to move the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 7.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 09:11 AM
Arjun Meghwal set to move Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in RS
Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 28.
- Thu, 10 Aug 2023 09:10 AM
Union law minister to table Bill to regulate election commissioners
Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is to introduce the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.