Nod for CM’s Singapore summit visit is latest tussle between LG, Delhi govt

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s proposed trip to Singapore in August to participate in the World Cities Summit is the latest issue of contention between the Union territory’s elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena.

An official from the CM’s office said a file was sent to the LG’s office on June 7 seeking approval for the visit, which is yet to come. The LG’s office did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

Kejriwal plans to discuss the so-called “Delhi Model” of governance at the conference, according to officials. On June 1, Kejriwal said in a tweet that he has been invited to WCS.

“I thank the Singapore Government for inviting me to the World Cities Summit. I look forward to attending the summit and discussing urban solutions with global leaders. Singapore and Delhi can certainly work together towards achieving accelerated growth in public interest,” he tweeted after Singapore high commissioner Simon Wong called on the CM‘s office to extend an invitation to the summit.

The official from the CM’s office cited above claimed that the file seeking approval for foreign tour as well as some other files were being unnecessarily held up in the LG office and said this is because the “LG lacks administrative experience.” “LG is sitting over important files of the Delhi government, causing delays in public work. The people of Delhi are bearing the brunt of the new LG’s inexperience in administration,” an AAP government official said. This person did not share details of the other files pending with the LG.

All ministers and bureaucrats need clearance for foreign visits from their administrative units and also the union ministry of external affairs, said an IAS officer who asked not to be named. “Public servants need administrative approval, and in case of the Delhi CM, the administrative approval is required from the LG. After that, political clearance is required from the external affairs ministry. Without these clearances foreign trips cannot be undertaken.”

Kejriwal and Saxena met for a scheduled and routine weekly coordination meeting on Friday at Raj Niwas. “It was a one-on-one meeting between the two and routine administrative matters were discussed,” an official from LG’s office said.

It is not known if the two discussed the trip’s approval. In October 2019, the AAP attacked the Centre, claiming it denied permission to the CM to visit Denmark for a climate summit.