Nod for two Metro lines to link south, north Delhi

In a major announcement ahead of next month's general elections, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of two new Delhi Metro corridors — one from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block in the south and the other from Inderlok in the northwest to Indraprastha in central Delhi — to bolster the Capital's already expansive Metro grid and link a slew of hitherto unconnected stations.

The two corridors, likely to be completed by 2029, will be built for ₹8,399 crore and carry roughly 250,000 people every day, said officials aware of the plan. The corridors will be part of the Delhi Metro’s under-construction Phase 4 expansion project.

Unveiling the contours of the project, Union minister Anurag Thakur said at a Cabinet briefing the two lines will significantly improve Delhi residents’ quality of life.

“It (the corridors) will reduce congestion, pollution and fossil fuel imports. Commuters will save time and travel costs,” he said during a press briefing.

The 8km-long Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block line will have eight stops — at Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar and Saket G Block.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said the colour code for this line is still to be decided.

The 12km Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor, meanwhile, will be an extension of the Green Line, which links Bahadurgarh and Inderlok/Kirti Nagar. DMRC officials said the Inderlok arm will now be extended to cover Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya, and Indraprastha.

Experts said the corridors will plug key gaps in the393kmnetwork, put more neighbourhoods on the Metro map and improve last-mile transit.

The new stretches will take the number of interchange stations from 29 to 48, facilitating shorter transfers between separate Metro lines.

The Metro forms the backbone of Delhi’s public transit network. Used by over six million people every day, the Metro has 288 stations across 12 lines, with a 13th under construction. The first Metro train rumbled out of the Shahdara station on the Red Line on December 24, 2002. Since then, the service has revolutionised public transport in the Capital, relieving the city’s stressed streets of traffic and presenting people with a relatively affordable transit option.

The Metro corporation is currently building three corridors under the Phase 4 plan — the Golden Line (Aerocity-Tughlakabad) and extensions of the Magenta (RK Ashram-Janakpuri West) and Pink (Majlis Park-Maujpur) lines.

Work on the Golden Line and the Pink Line extension is likely to be wrapped up in a year, and the third is expected to be completed by March 2026, said officials aware of the deadlines.

In a statement, the Union housing and urban affairs ministry said the Inderlok station itself will be elevated, even as the other nine stations on the new corridor will be underground. All stations on the Lajpat Nagar–Saket-G Block corridor will be elevated.

Phases 3 and 4 of the Delhi Metro have focused on not only improving connectivity to the suburbs of the National Capital Region (NCR), but also on making the city’s own network denser.

“Earlier, in Phase 1 and 2, a lot of the commute involved reaching stations like Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk. With more interchange stations being added, journeys will become shorter. They can interchange much earlier and take smaller journeys,” said a Metro official.

Shreya Gadepalli, a mobility expert and founder of the Urban Works Institute, said increasing the number of interchanges will help better distribute footfall.

“It is important to realise that as we expand the Metro network, we need to improve our last-mile connectivity and feeder services. The existing bus network needs to complement the metro in that regard,” she said.

Currently, there is only one triple interchange station across the Delhi Metro network – Kashmere Gate, linking the Violet, Red and Yellow lines. A second triple interchange is being built at Azadpur as part of the under-construction Phase-4 corridor from RK Ashram to Janakpuri West. Azadpur will connect the Pink, Yellow and Magenta lines, officials mentioned above said.

However, once the new corridors are built, the network will get two more triple-interchange stations — Lajpat Nagar and New Delhi.