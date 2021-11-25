Noida airport ceremony: 6-km-long jam on Jewar road. Read traffic advisory

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Noida for groud-breaking ceremony of international airport in Jewar, the Noida Traffic Police has issued advisory, which contains details about traffic diversion and routes to follow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday morning, a 6-km-long jam was reported on the road leading to Jewar airport as buses and tractors loaded with locals are headed to the bhoomi pujan event.

According to the government, the ceremony will take place at 1pm.

The Noida Traffic Police in its advisory said that only those cars/vehicles which are going to Jewar for the public meeting will be allowed to pass. Movement of heavy and medium goods vehicles is strictly prohibited towards the venue.

It also said that vehicles going to Secunderabad-Bulandshahr through Yamuna Expressway, Palwal, Noida and Jewar can use the Jewar-Khurja road from Kasba Jahangirpur to Kasba Jhajjar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first phase of the airport is being constructed at a cost of over ₹10,000 crore. It is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land.

Also Read | All you need to know about Jewar airport

The completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 12 million passengers a year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister had said that the project will boost commerce, connectivity and tourism.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports.

The Noida airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi-NCR. It will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per PMO, the airport is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas.