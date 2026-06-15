More than 70 kilometres from Delhi, India’s most ambitious aviation hub, the Noida International Airport in Gautam Budh Nagar’s Jewar, began operations on Monday, with the first flight by IndiGo landing at the greenfield facility at 7:55am.

People stand on an escalator as they enter Noida International Airport (NIA), in Noida.(REUTERS)

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The flight had taken off from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport at 7:14am and landed in Noida about 10 minutes ahead of schedule, kickstarting the operations of what has to become the biggest airport in India and the largest cargo hub in Asia.

The flight carried numerous industrialists, including more than 70 employees and others sponsored by Noida-based CRC Group. Actress and former politician Gul Panag, who is herself a licensed private pilot, was also among them.

The flight had taken off from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport at 7:14am and landed in Noida about 10 minutes ahead of schedule (HT)

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{{^usCountry}} In a chat with HT on Sunday evening, Panag had said that the new airport in Noida will help the NCR industrial city in becoming “more aspirational”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a chat with HT on Sunday evening, Panag had said that the new airport in Noida will help the NCR industrial city in becoming “more aspirational”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m beginning to see a lot more people from Delhi, from South Delhi, even Gurgaon, now consider Noida as ‘worth their time’. It is no longer the second cousin or the poor country cousin of Delhi NCR. It is beginning to be very aspirational,” she said in a short chat, which later divulged into a solution to the region’s pollution problem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m beginning to see a lot more people from Delhi, from South Delhi, even Gurgaon, now consider Noida as ‘worth their time’. It is no longer the second cousin or the poor country cousin of Delhi NCR. It is beginning to be very aspirational,” she said in a short chat, which later divulged into a solution to the region’s pollution problem. {{/usCountry}}

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The Lucknow Airport authorities and IndiGo on Monday gave a warm welcome to the passengers boarding the first ever flight to Noida, with a lighting of a lamp and a cake cutting ceremony, involving the very first passenger who entered the terminal 3 of the airport in the UP capital.

Captain Ranjit Kapoor, who helmed the historic flight, welcomed the passengers on board and hailed the Central and the Uttar Pradesh government, along with engineers, workers and planners for the new airport.

“The Noida International Airport was envisaged by the government of India, ministry of civil aviation, UP government, they have all toiled very hard. The workers, engineers, planners, millions of work hours have been put in to make this dream a reality. So today, we celebrate this dream which has come fruitful today,” Captain Kapoor said.

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IndiGo and Lucknow Airport teams lit a lamp to begin operations for Noida Flight. (HT)

The landing

The flight, of which HT was a part, went uneventful and touched down at the Noida International 10 minutes before its scheduled time of 8:05am.

As soon as the landing happened, the passengers burst into applause, marking the historic occasion. The plane got a water cannon salute from the ground staff as it taxied towards its designated airbridge.

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As the passengers disembarked, the staff of the new airport rolled out the red carpet, showering them with polite greetings and goodie bags to let them know about their place in history.

Captain Ranjit Kapoor addressing passengers. (HT)

Shanti Jain, who was recognised by IndiGo as the first passenger to enter the terminal to board the Noida-bound flight in Lucknow, said that he was excited and overwhelmed to be a part of the historic occasion.

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“I specially flew from Guwahati to Lucknow last night to be on this flight. Being here gives you such pride as a passenger to witness such a grand airport. I’m sure this is one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects, and you feel proud to witness something so magnificent and see and witness the growth story of India,” an excited Jain told HT.

The first passenger on the flight recognised by IndiGo. Shanti Jain flew specially from Guwahati to Lucknow to be on the flight to Noida. (HT)

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Outside the airport, a UP police contingent gave a ceremonial salute as the passengers coming out of the new terminal stood watching.

“The airport will significantly strengthen investor confidence and reinforce Noida’s position as one of India’s most attractive destinations for business and real estate investment. We believe this milestone will unlock unprecedented opportunities across sectors and contribute immensely to the economic growth of Uttar Pradesh and the nation,” CRC Group director Salil Kumar said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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