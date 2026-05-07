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Noida International Airport to open on June 15, IndiGo to kick start flight operations

The airline will connect the Noida airport to more than 16 destinations in phases.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 05:46 pm IST
By Neha LM Tripathi
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IndiGo on Thursday announced that it will become the first airline to begin commercial flight operations from Noida International Airport on June 15, with direct connections to more than 16 domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amritsar, and Srinagar.

IndiGo airlines.(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

“IndiGo will progressively introduce direct flights connecting Noida International Airport to more than 16 destinations across India, including key metro cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as tier-2 and tier-3 destinations including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar, Srinagar, among others,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said bookings for the flights are progressively opening on IndiGo’s official website, mobile app, and through authorised travel partners.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our operations from Noida International Airport (NIA), the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). Strategically positioned on the Yamuna Expressway, NIA will be the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh, alongside the NCR. Large metropolitan regions of India are maturing to support multiple airports, and IndiGo is proud to contribute to this evolution by serving all three in the NCR - IGI Airport, Hindon, and now NIA. As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network,” IndiGo's chief strategy officer Aloke Singh.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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