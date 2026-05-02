Noida International Airport to start operations from June 15

Noida International Airport (NIA) will commence commercial flight operations from June 15, the airport announced on Friday. NIA chief executive officer RK Singh said all requisite arrangements are in place, and remaining procedures are being followed (HT archive)

“IndiGo will operate the first flight from Noida International Airport, marking the start of scheduled passenger services, followed shortly by Akasa Air and Air India Express,” the NIA said in a statement. It however, did not share details of the initial destinations that the airport will cater to.

“Further details on schedules, destinations, and passenger services will be shared in due course,” said the statement.

The start of services follows the inauguration of the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 followed by the receipt of approval for the Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) earlier this week.

NIA chief executive officer RK Singh said all requisite arrangements are in place, and remaining procedures are being followed. “Following the aerodrome licence programme approval now the Noida International airport is set to begin operations by the date,” said Singh.

However, when asked when the tickets will be started booking prior to operations, an NIA spokesperson said, “It will soon start and everything is in place to ensure operations to begin by June 15.”

Developed to meet the growing demand for air travel, Noida International Airport combines modern terminal infrastructure, efficient operations and strong multimodal connectivity. “The airport management will meet IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air next week to review flight plans and slots,” an official aware of the details said.

Apart from being the inaugural carrier, IndiGo could operate the highest number of flights in the initial phase, officials said.

“The airline may plan to have a parallel network of both domestic and international operations from NIA,” a second official said.

Akasa, India’s youngest airline, had announced in January this year that it will base its aircraft at NIA to operate domestic and international flights from the airport.

“Air India is expected to commence daily flights from Noida to Bengaluru twice: once in the morning and once in the evening. However, no dates on airport operations have been finalised,” the second official added.

The NIA spokesperson said in the statement, “The commencement of commercial operations also represents an important step in strengthening regional connectivity, supporting economic development, and creating new opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment across the wider region.”

The airport is set to transform Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR by creating jobs, global connectivity, and unlocking growth across industry, logistics, tourism, and infrastructure, said Shailendra Kumar Bhatia, nodal officer, Noida International Airport, Jewar.