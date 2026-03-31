Concerns over connectivity with Noida airpot emerge

With Noida International Airport set to begin domestic and cargo operations in two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration on Saturday, commuters who are hoping to use the airport in the future expressed concern Monday about the lack of affordable public transport options to reach the new facility from Delhi-NCR towns. The airport is likely to start operations in the next two months. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“If I take a private cab from Noida or Delhi, it will cost around ₹1,500- ₹2,000 to Noida airport. Traveling back from the airport to nearby towns will also be expensive. The government must provide Metro or rapid rail connectivity if they want people to use this airport and offer reasonable fares compared to IGI in Delhi. Without Metro or rapid rail, using Noida airport will become difficult,” said Neki Saini, a software professional and Noida resident.

Jewar, home to the Noida International Airport, is around 50-60 kilometres from Noida. Currently, travel options are limited to personal vehicles or private cabs, as government-run buses remain unreliable, commuters said.

“Why would I travel from Delhi to Jewar to catch a flight when I can comfortably go to Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is nearby and cheaper via Metro? There is a dire need for an affordable world-class mode of mobility to provide connectivity from Jewar to nearby towns” said Amit Chauhan, a Delhi-based businessman.

With connectivity from Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and Delhi Metro expected to take another three to four years, the Noida International Airport Limited on Monday said passengers will have to depend on government-operated buses, private cabs, or their own vehicles in the absence of rapid transit options.

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) – a state-owned agency formed to oversee airport project – has said it has already taken measures to provide multimodal connectivity, including private cabs, government buses, and public transport. A dedicated airport-branded cab service will be available once operations begin, with all agreements finalised.

“The agreement for Uber, Rapido, and MakeMyTrip for cab service integration is in place, except for Ola, for which the process is ongoing. Chauffeur-driven rental car agreements are in process for passenger ease,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer for Noida Airport.

NIAL has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned transport agencies, including with those in Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand, in order to provide direct bus services connecting key destinations once operations start.

“Regular shuttles will connect the airport with major NCR areas such as Noida and Greater Noida,” explained Bhatia.

Tourist buses, the officials cited above explained, will also be arranged from Noida airport to connect major tourist destinations around the airport, including Agra, Mathura, Lucknow, Dehradun, Chandigarh, and Jaipur for individual, group travel, tourism packages, and chartered requirements.

“The NIAL’s connectivity framework combines branded cabs, app-based taxi operators, car rentals, government-operated buses, and private shuttle services. This multi-tiered system will ensure that passengers – from daily commuters to international tourists – can access the airport easily, efficiently, and cost-effectively,” Bhatia said.