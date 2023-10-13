76-year-old woman dies after being hit by SUV inside housing society in Noida's 78 sector

A 76-year-old woman was fatally hit by an SUV in a housing society in Noida's Sector 78 on Wednesday. The SUV was rushing out of the basement when it knocked out the woman who was on an evening walk inside the society, CCTV footage showed.

As per reports, Narang sustained injuries on her head and other body parts. (File)

Krishna Narang suffered severe injuries and she was rushed to the hospital by the driver of the car, however, she died while she was being treated.

Narang lived with her husband in Noida's Mahagun Moderne society. The police told the Times of India that the victim's family initially refused to get an autopsy or lodge a complaint against the driver.

The minute-long footage shows Narang walking on the road in a green kurta. It shows that after she was hit, passersby and other residents of the society came to Narang's rescue. They hit the bonnet of the car, asking the driver to come out.

As per NDTV, Narang sustained injuries on her head and other body parts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chandra told reporters that Narang was taking a walk on the road within the society when a car came out of the basement and hit her while taking a turn.

Chandra added that the driver admitted her to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, and informed her family.

A case was registered and the police will be taking action against the driver, NDTV reported.

AOA president of Moderne, Parul, told TOI, “The person driving the car is a resident of the society. CCTV footage shows he was on the phone while driving. Guards corroborated that as well. Had the driver not been this callous, the accident would not have happened in the first place. We repeatedly urge residents to drive slowly inside the society compound. So many people walk on the roads with their children.”

