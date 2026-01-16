Noida schools for classes up to 8 to remain closed on January 16, 17 over cold weather

Schools across Uttar Pradesh's Noida will remain shut for Nursery to Class 8 students on January 16 (Friday) and January 17 (Saturday) due to dense fog and cold conditions. Cold wave conditions are expected to continue across Noida. (ANI)

The district education department had earlier extended the winter holidays for schools till January 15, citing cold wave conditions. The latest order further extends relief for students as harsh weather continues.

The order was issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar following directions from the district magistrate and after a review of the prevailing weather, news agency PTI reported.

“All schools from Nursery to Class 8 affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board and other boards operating in Gautam Buddh Nagar district shall remain closed on January 16 and 17,” the order said.

Noida weather Cold and foggy conditions are set to continue over the coming days. On January 16, the temperature will range between 5 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, with dense fog likely to affect visibility, especially in the morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Very dense fog is forecast for January 17, when temperatures are expected to stay between 5 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius. From January 18 onwards, there will be a slight rise in temperatures, with minimums of 6 degrees Celsius and maximums reaching between 20 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius by January 21.

However, fog or mist is likely to occur during the early morning hours from January 18 to January 21, before weather conditions improve later in the day.

The Met department has not issued any weather warning for Noida till January 21.