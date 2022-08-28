Noida twin towers: Twitter flooded with memes after demolition pics surface

The demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday afternoon may have settled a nine-year court case in as many seconds but Twitter is unwilling to let go quite as easily, with a flood of memes and wisecracks doing the rounds online. The ₹500 crore project may have left behind 1,000 truck loads of dust and debris, but it has also left behind memes online.

#TwinTowers is trending on Twitter with over 52,000 tweets at the time of writing; the tweets range from mocking realtors Supertech to describing locals' feelings post the demolition.

Edifice Engineering - the firm trusted with the demolition - carried out similar 'controlled explosions' in the past and netizens were quick to highlight their expertise in the area and laud the team with this meme from web series Panchayat season 2.

A user compared the demolition of the twin towers to his college grades and shared the video with a hilarious caption.

Tweeting memes about news reporters at the site to broadcast live visuals, some wondered if they were okay.

Some users also shared memes that suggested the media was giving far too much attention to this story.

Some users speculated on which actor might best play the demolition engineer should a movie be made on this subject.

The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court as the project was found to be in violation of the law. As many as 5,000 residents of nearby societies were evacuated and will only be allowed home after 6.30 pm.

