Noida woman who abused, slapped security guard of gated society, gets bail

A woman, who was recently arrested for abusing a security guard at a society in Noida, was granted bail on Wednesday by a local court. Bhavya Rai, 32, was arrested on Sunday for the incident that took place a day before at the entry gate of Jaypee Wishtown Society in Sector 128. Her lawyer, Inderveer Singh Bhati, said she was granted bail by chief judicial magistrate Richa Upadhyay of the Surajpur court, news agency PTI reported.

During the hearing, Bhati argued that his client was arrested “without any notice” while it is mandatory for the same to be done where offences are of less than seven years jail term.

“The court was convinced and bail was granted,” Bhati said, adding Rai's clear criminal history was also considered for the bail by the court.

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media, following which an FIR was registered against her.

Rai allegedly got involved into an argument with the security guards over a delay in opening the gates of the society. In the video, she can be seen grabbing one of the guards and slapping him. She also made some indecent gestures and was heard abusing them.

Meanwhile, soon after her arrest, it was reported that the residents of the society were planning to evict her due to the misbehaviour. According to an ANI report, officials of the housing society have initiated their preparations to evict her from the flat where she lives.

Society secretary Ankit Kuchhal said Rai had relocated to the society earlier this year. “Bhavya Rai relocated to this society earlier in May this year. She is a lawyer. We have contacted the owner of her flat and necessary action by the society will be taken,” he was quoted as saying.

