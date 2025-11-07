Noida woman's headless body case: Forensics, CCTV footage analysis underway

The Noida Police on Friday said their probe has intensified a day after the decapitated body of a woman was recovered in the city, with multiple teams formed to investigate all possible angles in the case. The police said records of missing persons from Noida and adjoining areas are being checked to help identify the victim.(Representational image/PTI)

The body, which was missing its head and palms on both hands, was found from a drain near the Sector 82 Cut, barely a kilometre away from the Police Commissionerate office in Sector 108.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sumit Shukla told PTI that three teams have been constituted to probe the incident.

"CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined and forensic experts have collected samples from the spot," he said.

He did not confirm whether the police had obtained any leads but said updates would be shared soon.

Also Read | Unidentified body found in Thane creek, second in 2 days

"Wait for a while. We will have something to share soon," Shukla added.

According to officials at the Sector 39 police station, in whose jurisdiction the case falls, the body was found wrapped in cloth on Thursday and the victim is believed in believed to be in her 30s.

The police said records of missing persons from Noida and adjoining areas are being checked to help identify the victim.

Searches are also on in nearby areas from the spot to find any other body parts or evidence related to the case, an official said.

Refuting speculative claims that the killing may be linked to occult practices or an illicit relationship, police officials said no such connection has been established so far.

"All angles are being examined as part of the investigation," a senior officer said.

The incident came to light when a sanitation worker noticed the body while cleaning the area and alerted local authorities.

The body was later sent for post-mortem examination, and police teams remained deployed at the site on Friday to gather further evidence.