No head or hands, woman's body found inside drain at posh Noida locality

The headless body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in Sector 108 in Noida along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Thursday, police said. Her hands had been chopped off at the wrists, and the body was naked, a senior police officer said. The incident unfolded in Noida Sector 108, considered a posh locality in the city. (Hindustan Times/Representative)

The body, which was found near an open ground of an upscale high-rise and the Sector 108 park, has been retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said the woman is suspected to have been killed within the last 24-48 hours.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the police received information about the body from a passerby on the emergency helpline number at around noon. The caller said the body was floating in an eight-foot-deep drain at an isolated place.

"Upon receiving the information, a police team from Sector 39 Police Station rushed to the spot and found the naked body,” the officer said.

Police said that no clothes or documents that might help identify the woman have been found in the area yet.

"We have extensively checked the nearby area, but nothing associated with the body has been found," said Jitendra Kumar Singh, station house officer of Sector 39.

"Three teams have been formed to identify the woman."

Police are scanning nearby CCTV cameras to identify the suspect who dumped the woman’s body in the drain. A police officer said it was possible that someone may have dumped the body late at night when there wasn’t much traffic on the roads.

"The body was sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway to identify the woman and trace the suspects as soon as possible," said Sumit Shukla, additional deputy commissioner of police (Addl DCP), Noida.