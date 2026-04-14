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Pakistan link in Noida workers' protest: UP minister's fresh shocker

A UP minister claimed the Noida workers' protest, which brought traffic to a standstill, was a planned conspiracy planned by anti-national forces from Pakistan.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 10:55 am IST
By Abhimanyu Kulkarni
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Noida was paralysed on Monday amid massive factory workers' protest demanding better wages. The demonstrations choked key arterial roads and disrupted daily life across the NCR during peak hours. As protests by thousands of factory workers turned violent, the Uttar Pradesh government flagged a possible conspiracy angle, with labour minister Anil Rajbhar saying links to handlers in Pakistan were also being probed in light of recent terror-related arrests in the region. The unrest triggered arson, vandalism and clashes with police, while authorities scrambled to restore order and contain the fallout.

Here are 10 points on the Noida protest:

  1. Large-scale workers’ protests over wage demands brought vast stretches of Noida to a standstill on Monday, with the Uttar Pradesh government probing a possible Pakistan-linked conspiracy behind the violence even as normal life was severely disrupted.

Protesters in Noida, demanding better wages, set several vehicles on fire.(Sunil Ghosh/HT)

2. Uttar Pradesh labour minister Anil Rajbhar termed the unrest a “well-planned conspiracy”, citing recent arrests of suspected terrorists in Meerut and Noida allegedly linked to handlers in Pakistan. He alleged that anti-national forces, troubled by the growing popularity of the double engine government in the state, are conspiring in such ways. "The incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development and law and order of the state. In recent days, four suspected terrorists have been arrested from Meerut and Noida, whose links were connected to handlers based in Pakistan. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are seriously investigating the entire matter," he said.

5. Police said around 42,000 workers gathered at nearly 83 locations, though violence was limited to a few pockets; seven FIRs have been registered and several people detained.

Noida was crippled by the workers' protest

6. Security forces used tear gas and carried out lathicharges in some areas to disperse crowds, while officials maintained that “minimum force” was used to restore law and order.

7. Industry bodies flagged a deteriorating security situation, alleging attacks on factories, forced entry into premises, and damage to infrastructure, raising concerns over business continuity in the region.

8. Workers, however, accused police of using force first and maintained their demand for higher wages, seeking a revision from 10,000– 15,000 per month to 18,000– 20,000 in line with neighbouring states.

A police officer walks past a burnt vehicle during a workers' protest, after factory workers demanded a wage hike in Noida. (REUTERS)

9. By afternoon, authorities said the situation was largely under control with heavy police deployment, while the government formed a high-level committee and later announced a hike in minimum wages to address worker grievances.

10. In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now get 13,690 per month, up from 11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive 15,059 and skilled workers 16,868, according to an official statement. For other municipal corporation areas, the revised monthly wages have been fixed at 13,006 for unskilled workers, 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and 16,025 for skilled workers. In the remaining districts, unskilled workers will get 12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers 13,591, and skilled workers 15,224.

(With inputs from Asmita Seth, Maria Khan, Karn Pratap Singh and Rajeev Mullick)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Kulkarni

Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages.

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