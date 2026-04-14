Uttar Pradesh hikes minimum wages for workers day after protests cripple Noida

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased minimum wages across worker categories after unrest in Noida, with the revised rates implemented retrospectively from April 1, officials said on Tuesday. Security personnel deployed in Noida on Monday amid a massive factor workers' protest. (ANI)

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam said the hike was approved by a high-powered committee and cleared by the chief minister late Monday night.

Under the new rates, unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will earn ₹13,690 per month, up from ₹11,313. Semi-skilled workers will receive ₹15,059, while skilled workers will get ₹16,868, according to an official statement.

In other municipal corporation areas, monthly wages have been set at ₹13,006 for unskilled workers, ₹14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹16,025 for skilled workers.

For the remaining districts, unskilled workers will earn ₹12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers ₹13,591, and skilled workers ₹15,224.

The government said the decision followed consultations with employers’ groups and labour organisations, with suggestions and objections reviewed to arrive at a “balanced and practical” outcome.

Protests in Noida The revision comes after large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida on Monday, where thousands demanded higher wages and improved working conditions. The demonstrations turned violent in some areas, prompting the government to set up a committee to address the situation and engage with both workers and employers.

Also read: Noida workers' protest a ‘well-planned conspiracy’ by Pakistan terrorists, claims UP minister

As per the government's release, currently, the industry is facing global and economic challenges. The prices of raw materials for industries have increased, and exports have declined. Furthermore, the problems and demands raised by workers are relevant, important, and worth considering. In such a situation, it is crucial to reach a decision by adopting a harmonious and balanced approach between both parties--industry and workers. In this context, provisions related to wages and salaries, including the minimum wage provisions under the new Wage Code, have been made with the aim of protecting the interests of workers.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the public to trust only information received from official sources. He also asked the employer organisations to ensure workers receive their monthly wages as per rules, regular overtime payments, weekly holidays, bonuses, and all social security rights, while also ensuring the safety and respect of women workers at the workplace.