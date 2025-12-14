Noida's pollution peaks, AQI hits 499 day after recording India's worst reading

A day after recording the worst AQI in the country at 455 on Saturday, Noida's air continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday morning as well as readings hit the ceiling of 499 at the city's Sector 116 station, as of 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board's data. Noida air quality remained 'severe' on Sunday morning with its AQI touching 499. (File/Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

At Noida's Sector 125 station, the AQI was recorded at 456; it was 432 at the Sector 62 station; and 488 at Sector 1, as of 8 am on Sunday morning.

Similar air pollution condition persisted in neighbouring Greater Noida as well, with its AQI touching 405 and 478 at stations in Knowledge Park 3 and Knowledge Park 5, as of 8 am.

According to CPCB, an AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is considered ‘moderate’, 201-300 is considered ‘poor’, 301-400 is considered ‘very poor’, and 401-500 is considered ‘severe’. It does not provide readings beyond that.

Both the areas of Gautam Buddha Nagar district woke up to a thick layer of smog amid deteriorating air quality.

On Saturday morning, smog affected visibility in several areas of the district, leading to a series of vehicular collisions, with a pile-up of at least 15 vehicles starting around 8.30 am at Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida. Fortunately, no deaths were was reported in the accident and the congestion was cleared within two hours.

Ghaziabad's AQI

In Ghaziabad as well, the air quality remained severe as the city's AQI readings were recorded at well over the 400 mark on Sunday morning. As of 8 am, Ghaziabad's Indirapuram station recorded an AQI of 476, Sanjay Nagar station recorded AQI of 419, and Vasundhara station recorded AQI of 482.

GRAP 4 in Delhi NCR

The worsening air quality of Delhi and its surrounding areas prompted authorities to invoke stage 4 of pollution control measures, also called the Graded Response Action Plan, on Saturday.