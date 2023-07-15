Non-codified Muslim personal law has posed significant challenges for women: NCW

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday organised a consultation on Muslim women’s rights focusing on the review of Muslim personal law and said that the “non-codified” nature of the personal law has led to misinterpretation and posed significant challenges for Muslim women.

The consultation took place days after the Law Commission sought responses from various organisations and the public regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

According to the statement issued by NCW, it was noted during the consultation that there was an “unequivocal need for the codification of Muslim Personal Law” and the “need to revisit the marriage and divorce law and guardianship law”.

“The discussion also emphasised that the absence of a UCC has perpetuated inequalities and inconsistencies in our diverse nation, hindering progress towards social harmony, economic growth, and gender justice,” the statement said.

Among those who participated in the deliberation were the Centre’s top law officer, Attorney General R Venkataramani, senior law officers, vice chancellors of law universities, legal luminaries and civil society organisations

The statement said A-G Venkataramani “contributed to the discussion by highlighting the need for reforming and strengthening the institution of marriage”.

He stressed the importance of equal regard and status for men and women, along with ensuring equality in processes that uphold the dignity of individuals entering and exiting marital relationships, irrespective of their religion, it added.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma stressed the rights of women from across religions. “In our pursuit of equality, let’s reflect: if a law cannot serve the rights of Hindu, Christian, Sikh, and Buddhist women, can we truly say it is just for Muslim women? The need for codified laws is urgent. We need to work towards a legal framework that ensures equal rights for all, regardless of religion,” she said, according to the statement.

