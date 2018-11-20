‘None of you deserve a hearing’: Supreme Court adjourns bribery case against CBI director Alok Verma till November 29

An upset Supreme Court adjourned a hearing on ousted CBI director Alok Verma’s petition, reportedly over a media report related to the case. The Central Vigilance Commission had last week submitted its report on allegations against Verma in a sealed cover.

“None of you deserve a hearing,” said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi minutes after the hearing on Alok Verma petition started. The case will be taken up next week on November 29.

Adjourning the case, the CJI also handed over a copy of the news report to Verma’s lawyer, Fali S Nariman. “We are giving you this copy as a senior and respected member of the bar and not as Verma’s lawyer,” Chief Justice Gogoi said.

The Supreme Court had earlier refused to give Rakesh Asthana a copy of the CVC’s report on November 16. “The report filed by the Central Vigilance Commission is exhaustive and it is complimentary on some charges. If required, there can be a further probe into the matter.”

The court was hearing Verma’s case after he submitted his response to the Central Vigilance Commission report.

The Supreme Court had given Verma time till 4pm today to file his response saying it would not adjourn the case any further. However, the court later adjourned the case.

The case is being heard by Chief Justice of Inida Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph.

Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana were stripped of their responsibilities on October 23 after their running feud threw the federal agency into disarray. Asthana had written to the cabinet secretary on August 24, alleging interference by Verma in sensitive cases and claimed that the director had taken a bribe. The cabinet secretary then asked CVC to look into the matter.

