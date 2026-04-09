...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Non-installation of vapour recovery system: NGT dismisses BPCL's appeal against 1 cr fine

Non-installation of vapour recovery system: NGT dismisses BPCL's appeal against ₹1 cr fine

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:16 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has dismissed an appeal by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited against the imposition of a 1 crore fine for failing to install a vapour recovery system in its storage terminals.

Non-installation of vapour recovery system: NGT dismisses BPCL's appeal against 1 cr fine

A vapour recovery system is a process which can arrest the release of harmful organic compounds from petroleum products.

The green body was hearing BPCL's appeal against the imposition of environmental compensation by the Central Pollution Control Board .

The central pollution watchdog had levied the fine in November 2024 after BPCL failed to set up VRS stage IA by the deadline of March, 2024.

In an order dated March 25, made public on Thursday, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad said that BPCL had failed to comply with the CPCB's directions to install VRS stage 1A in all its terminals within the prescribed timeline.

It noted that the Supreme Court in March 2023 had directed the CPCB to comply with the December 2021 NGT directions regarding the installation of the VRS mechanism.

It noted the submissions of the CPCB's counsel, according to which, BPCL also failed to comply with the board's directions to submit monthly progress reports about the installation of the VRS mechanism, and instead approached it for an extension after the time limit of March 2024 expired.

"For reasons so assigned and in view of the above analysis, we find no ground to interfere in the impugned order," the tribunal said, dismissing the appeal.

It, however, allowed BPCL's plea seeking a four-week extension to pay the fine.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
national green tribunal central pollution control board new delhi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Non-installation of vapour recovery system: NGT dismisses BPCL's appeal against 1 cr fine
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.