Nora used to call me 10 times a day, I was dating Jacqueline: Sukesh's statement

As Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have locked horns in connection with the ₹200 crore money laundering case linked with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Sukesh on Saturday claimed that he was in a relationship with Jacqueline and Nora was jealous of Jacqueline. Nora used to call Sukesh 10 times a day seeking favour, while Sukesh started dating Jacqueline. "I started avoiding Nora but she kept irritating me," Sukesh said in a press statement issued through his lawyers Anant Malik and AK Singh, as reported by ANI.

Women who met Sukesh Chandrashekhar describes his fancy life in Tihar jail: Cops

The statement comes after Nora Fatehi in her fresh statement said Sukesh had promised her a big house and a luxurious lifestyle if she agreed to be his girlfriend.

Nora Fatehi used to brainwash Sukesh against Jacqueline so that Sukesh leaves Jacqueline and started dating Nora, the statement read. Nora was asking Sukesh's help in setting up a music production company for a relative. She used to send Sukesh photos of expensive bags and jewellery that she wanted, Sukesj claimed. "Ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have. The bags are worth more than ₹2 crore," the statement said.

Stating that he respects all women and therefore won't put out screenshots of chats to assassinate their character, Sukesh said allegations against Jacqueline brought by Nora were fabricated.

Nora Fatehi vs Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi filed a criminal complaint against Jacqueline Fernandez for allegedly defaming her by dragging her name in the Sukesh case. A Delhi court is likely to take up the case for hearing on March 25. Nora Fatehi in her complaint said her reputation was tarnished by Jacqueline who was "obviously threatened" by Nora Fatehi's Bollywood career. Nora said the only time she spoke to Sukesh was when Sukesh's wife Leena Maria Paul made her speak to Sukesh over speakerphone at an event in Chennai. At the event, Nora was gifted an iPhone and a Gucci bag by Leena.

'Sukesh made my life hell': Jacqueline

In her latest statement, Jacqueline Fernandez told the court that she was misled by Sukesh who played with her emotions and ruined her career. Sukesh used to call her from jail at least three times a day never mentioning that he was in jail.

