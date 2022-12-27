North India enveloped in fog, biting cold prevails: 5 point-roundup

Dense to very dense fog continues to engulf north Indian states on Tuesday after temperatures dropping to sub-zero levels in some parts. Parts of Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Uttarakhand were enveloped in fog in the morning, reducing visibility drastically. Low visibility has been disrupting train and air traffic and a number of road accidents have also been reported last week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier issued a fog warning for a number of locations in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh along with west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan. However, the intensity of dense to very dense fog will begin to reduce from Tuesday night, according to the weather department.

Here are the top five developments linked to fog:

1) Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi along with Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh have experienced cold temperatures in the range between 3 to 7 degrees Celsius. On Monday, cold wave to severe cold wave was reported in isolated pockets of east Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi.

2) Rajasthan’s Churu shivered at zero degree Celsius while Kashmir too grappled with biting cold. According to IMD, dense to very dense fog will continue over parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. However, the intensity is expected to reduce thereafter. Punjab experienced dense fog during the subsequent three days.

3) Isolated pockets of north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi will experience cold or severe cold wave conditions in the next two days.

4) Last week, Delhi reached a record low temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius twice. Several other parts of northern India also witnessed cold waves over the week.

5) The IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall in several places in the Lakshadweep area and a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala on Tuesday.

