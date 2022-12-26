Home / India News / North India shivers as dense fog, cold wave grip several states: Top 5 points

North India shivers as dense fog, cold wave grip several states: Top 5 points

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 09:18 PM IST

Parts in and around Delhi are also reeling under shivering cold conditions and dense foggy weather, which as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) predictions, will prevail for a while.

A view of Pandav Nagar on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, on Monday.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
A view of Pandav Nagar on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, on Monday.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Intense cold conditions and fog affected life in parts of Rajasthan, Delhi and other northern states on Monday with sub-zero temperatures being recorded in Sikar's Fatehpur. While Rajasthan’s Churu recorded a freezing temperature at zero degree Celsius, in the Kashmir Valley, cold conditions further intensified as the minimum temperature dipped several degrees below the freezing point and many places experienced the season's coldest night.

Parts in and around Delhi are also reeling under shivering cold conditions and dense foggy weather, which as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) predictions, will prevail for a while.

Also Read | Schools in Bihar's Patna to remain closed till December 31 due to cold wave

Top points on cold wave in north India:

1) The mercury plunged to a minimum of 5.3 degree Celsius in Delhi, and made a slow climb as the day progressed to settle at a maximum of 16.2 degree Celsius, a departure of five degrees from the normal temperature for the day.

2) The IMD said dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely in parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and west Rajasthan during the next 48 hours, while in east Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the next 24 hours will be densely foggy.

Also Read | Cold wave declared in Chandigarh as night temperature drops to 2.8°C

3) In Kashmir, the intense cold conditions led to freezing of water supply lines in many areas as well as the freezing of the interiors of the Dal Lake. The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 5.8 degree Celsius - down from minus 5.4 degree Celsius on Thursday night, news agency PTI reported. The city experienced its coldest night so far this season.

4) Chandigarh reported a maximum temperature of 11.1 degree Celsius, Ambala 11 degrees (9 deg below normal), Hisar 10.2 degrees (-11.8 deg), Delhi 16.2 degree Celsius (-5 deg), Amritsar 12.9 degree Celsius (-7.1 deg), Ganganagar 10.3 degrees (-11.7 deg), Bareilly 15.4 degree Celsius (-6.6 deg), the weather office said.

5) In Rajasthan, at a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degree Celsius, Fatehpur was recorded as the coldest place in the desert state followed by Churu and Pilani (Jhunjhunu) where the mercury settled at 0 degree Celsius and 0.2 degree Celsius respectively on Sunday night, according to the Met department.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
cold wave winter delhi ncr haryana north india rajasthan + 4 more
cold wave winter delhi ncr haryana north india rajasthan + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out