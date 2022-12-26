Schools in Bihar's Patna to remain closed till December 31 due to cold wave

Schools in Bihar's Patna will remain closed from December 26 to December 31 in view of the cold wave conditions, the district magistrate said in a notice. According to the Patna DM, the schools will remain closed for students up to class 8.

"In view of the possibility of adverse effects on the health of children due to the falling temperature in the district and especially in the morning, all the government and private schools will remain closed till 31.12.2022," the notification read.

Bihar | In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from December 26 to December 31: DM Patna pic.twitter.com/wjGqxHVCWf — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

As the biting cold gripped north India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted dense fog in Bihar during the early morning hours.

“Dense to very dense fog in many places is very likely to continue over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh in the early morning hours of 25th December. Thereafter, dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely to continue over these sub-divisions for subsequent 4 days,” the weather department said.

It added, “Dense Fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Tripura in early morning hours of 25th December; over Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan in the night and morning hours of 25th-26th December and decreases in intensity thereafter.”

Meanwhile, according to the IMD, cold wave conditions on Sunday were observed in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and northwest Rajasthan.

A cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

