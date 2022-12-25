Cold condition intensifies in Rajasthan, temperature drops to 0.5°C

Temperature dipped in parts of Rajasthan where Sikar with 0.5 degree Celsius was recorded as the coldest place on Saturday night.

Karauli shivered at 0.7 degree Celsius while the night temperature was 1.7 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 2.5 degrees Celsius in Churu, 3.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 3.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu), 4 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 4.7 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk), 5 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 5.3 degrees Celsius in Anta (Baran) and 5.6 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar.

Also Read | Srinagar shivers at -5.8°C to witness season's coldest night yet

The minimum temperature at other places was above 6 degrees Celsius (Sirohi) and below 11 degrees Celsius (Kota).

Also Read | Cold wave declared in Chandigarh as night temperature drops to 2.8°C

The department has predicted cold wave conditions in the state during the next 24 hours.