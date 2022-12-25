Cold wave intensifies, low visibility engulfs north India | Top 5 facts

As the holiday season sets in, biting cold has gripped north India. According to the India Meteorological Department, cold wave conditions were on Sunday observed in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and northwest Rajasthan. Dense fog shrouded many places, including Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, bringing down visibility. Relief from the chill is not expected for at least a few days, according to the MeT department prediction.

Top 5 points on the cold wave condition across northern India:

1) A warning of severe cold conditions over the next few days has been issued for north Rajasthan, and till Monday in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh.

2) Delhi was expected to face biting cold conditions on December 25, with temperatures expected to dip on December 26, the IMD said. The minimum temperature settled at 5.3 degree Celsius in the national capital on Sunday, three notches below the season's average, the weather office at Safdarjung said.

3) In Rajasthan, the temperature dipped in parts of the state where Sikar with 0.5 degree Celsius was recorded as the coldest place on Saturday night.

4) In Kashmir Valley, which receives heavy snow, the night temperatures dipped further on Saturday, with Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Kupwara regions recording the coldest night of the season so far. The temperatures fell further to the lowest of minus 7 degree Celsius in the southern resort of Pahalgam, recording the coldest night of the season so far. In Srinagar, the minimum temperature settled at minus 5.8 degree Celsius. There is a possibility of a wet spell in Kashmir next week.

5) Nearly 350 trains were fully or partially cancelled due to adverse weather conditions on Sunday.

