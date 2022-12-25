Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Biting cold sweeps most places in Punjab, Haryana

Biting cold sweeps most places in Punjab, Haryana

Published on Dec 25, 2022 07:26 PM IST

Dense fog was witnessed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here. (HT file photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Biting cold swept most places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with Bathinda being the coldest place in the region. Dense fog was witnessed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

In Punjab, Bathinda shivered at 3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal. Among other places, Amritsar experienced cold weather conditions at 4 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana -- the industrial hub of Punjab -- recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered their respective minimums at 6, 4.6 and 5.5 degrees Celsius. The Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 6.6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Hisar recorded its minimum at 3.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded its low at 6.9 degrees Celsius while minimum temperatures in Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 4.2, 5.8, 5.3 and 6.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Sunday, December 25, 2022
