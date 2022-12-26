Dense to very dense fog likely as north India shivers in cold wave | 5 points

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a fog warning for the next five days for several north Indian states amid cold wave conditions in the region. No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the plains of northwest India today, however, it is expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter. In the rest of north India, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely during the next 4-5 days, according to the Met department.

Here are the latest updates on fog and cold wave conditions in north India:

A blanket of dense fog descended on the capital on Monday morning as the city is in the grip of cold wave conditions, according to the local weather forecast by IMD. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 4 degrees Celsius and the maximum 19 degrees Celsius.

Dense to very dense fog is very likely in many pockets of Punjab and in a few pockets over Haryana and Chandigarh.

Cold wave conditions are very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today and gradual reduction in intensity and spread thereafter. The cold wave conditions, however, can continue in isolated pockets over the region during the subsequent two days.

Cold wave conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next two days.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south coastal Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on Monday as the Depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast moved southwestwards.

