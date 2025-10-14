Agartala, The North Tripura district administration on Tuesday announced the launch of a major water conservation drive - 'Uttar Jal Sanchay Yatra' - to construct 50,000 soak pits in two days in November. North Tripura dist admn to start water conservation drive by constructing 50,000 soak pits

A soak pit is a porous underground chamber that allows water to slowly seep into the surrounding soil.

The mission is scheduled to be launched on November 3 and 4, an official said.

"The district administration has already geared up to launch a historic mission, 50,000 soak pits in just 2 days! We will together make water conservation a people's movement," District Magistrate , North Tripura, Chandni Chandran told reporters.

She laid emphasis that while soak pits may appear simple, their impact is powerful, they help rainwater seep into the ground, reduce the risk of flooding, and improve soil health and agriculture.

A demonstration of soak pit construction was held at the DM's residence in the presence of senior officials, including Additional District Magistrate L Darlong on Sunday.

The demonstration video has been shared on social media to inspire citizens across the district to join the mission.

Chandran appealed to people to join hands in this campaign. "Now, we need you! Join this mission in your home, your village, your institution. Together, let's make Uttar Jal Sanchay Yatra a historic success."

The initiative aims to make water conservation a mass movement and aligns with the national call to "catch the rain where it falls".

She said the district administration has partnered with several government departments and organisations, including Swachh Bharat Mission , MyGov Tripura, RD Department, and TRLM, to implement this campaign efficiently.

Chandran added local panchayats, schools, Self Help Groups and clubs will be involved in the mission to make the programme a grand success in the entire district.

"There will be special awareness campaign in each village and ward of municipal bodies and gram panchayats," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.