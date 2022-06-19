Northeast floods: Over 32 lakh people affected in Assam, at least 8 more lives lost

Assam and other northeastern states continued to witness torrential rainfall affecting lakhs and causing more deaths and injuries in the region. The flood situation in Assam, Meghalaya and some other states remained extremely critical with rescue operations continuing for the fourth consecutive day.

Over 37 lakh people have been impacted in Assam due to floods and landslides across 30 districts. Of these, more than a lakh people have taken shelter in over 500 relief camps, according to a report in the PTI. The deluge has killed more than 60 people in the state.

At least three persons died due to landslides and five others drowned at different places during the day. With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year's deluge went up to 70.

In Cachar, two persons were killed in a landslide that occurred on Saturday at the Borakhai tea estate. Earlier, five persons went missing after their boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh's Rohmoria area. According to officials, nine persons were traveling on the boat, of whom four managed to save their lives, reported news agency ANI.

In the last 24 hours, 32 districts in Assam - comprising 118 revenue circles and 4,291 villages - have reported flooding, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). According to the ASDMA bulletin, so far, over 20,000 people have been evacuated by various agencies.

Guwahati municipal corporation commissioner Devashish Sharma said sluice gates on the Bharalu river have been shut. "Due to heavy rain in Upper Assam and flowing of excess water through the Brahmaputra, the water level of the river in Guwahati has risen considerably. Its level is now above that of its tributary Bharalu," he said, as quoted by PTI.

According to officials, more than 4,000 stranded locals, including critical patients, elders, women, and children have been rescued in Assam so far.

As many as 44 anti-poaching camps - out of the 223 - have been inundated in the Kaziranga national park due to the deluge According to the park authorities, flood waters have submerged 15 per cent of the national park’s areas.

In Tripura, the flood situation improved marginally on Sunday even as one person was feared to have been washed away in the Katakhal river. As per reports, his body is yet to be found.

Around 12,000 people have been left homeless due to the flash floods in the border state. In the Sadar sub-division alone, over 11,000 people have been forced to take shelter in 42 camps, a PTI report said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the ‘intense rainfall’ over northeast India is likely to continue for the next 24 hours and will reduce thereafter.

(With inputs from agencies)

