6 more die, many displaced in northeastern states as rain fury continues

Silchar/Shillong: Five persons died in Assam and one in Meghalaya on Saturday, taking the death toll in the two northeastern states because of incessant rains to 39 in the past three days, disaster management officials said. In this monsoon season, 58 people have died in Assam and 32 in Meghalaya.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted rains for northeast at least till June 20, which local disaster management officials said could worsen the flood and landslide situation in the worst-hit Assam and Meghalaya.

East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya, where Mawsynram and Sohra are located — the two places recorded 1,003.6 mm and 972 mm of rain on Friday — was the worst affected with nine deaths reported on Friday, when 19 people died because of heavy rains in the state.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday announced compensation of ₹4 lakh to next of kin of each deceased.

Nine people lost their lives in landslides at Dangar, Kenmynsaw, Boro Ryngku and Betgora A villages under the Mawsynram Community and Rural Development (C&RD) block, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of East Khasi Hills.

At Dangar in east Khasi hills, five members of a family were killed in a landslide on Friday. Several flash flood and landslides was also reported in Gillabora and Kolaibari villages of South West Khasi hills district.

The landslide at Kenmynsaw claimed the lives of a couple. Some of the sites are cut off because of road damage and therefore, the extent of damage and loss was not known, officials said. The state has sought help of the Border Security Force for rescue operations. Road communication has been severely impeded across the state, with all agencies of the government being pressed into service.

In Assam, five persons died and four were reported missing on Saturday because of incessant rains taking the death toll to 20 in the past five days. About 2.6 million people across 30 districts have been affected because of heavy rains and induced floods, of which 1.5 lakh have taken shelter in 765 relief camps, according to state disaster management.

Due to heavy rainfall, Brahmaputra and eight other rivers across Assam were flowing above danger levels, a Central Water Commission report said. The government appealed to people in flood-affected areas to take shelter in government buildings and schools.

State capital Guwahati remained flooded for the third day in a row, especially at low lying areas such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Bhootnath, Maligaon, Rajgarh Link Road, Hatigaon, Rukimingaon and Gotanagar. Over 234 roads and 16 bridges have been damaged in the rain, hampering road and rail traffic in the state, according to officials.

Apart from humans, 23,32,210 animals have been affected by flood water, and around 50 small animals got washed away. Kaziranga National Park is flooded, but no major report of deaths of big animals has been reported, forest officials said.

Bodies of the three of the 24 passengers on a boat that capsized on Friday were recovered. One person died in Hailakandi district due landslide on Saturday morning, and another in Cachar district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning called Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the flood situation and assured of adequate support from the central government.

“Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of the people of Assam affected by flooding,” Modi tweeted.

Flash flood and landslide have been reported in Manipur following incessant rainfall since the past two days with no death or injury. Landslides due to incessant rainfall were reported from many places of Tamenglong and Noney districts.

A portion of Imphal-Jiribam section of the National Highway 37, second life line of the state, caved in at Kambiron area this morning around 8 am.

The important interdistrict roads such as Khoupum-Rengpang road has been disturbed due to landslides, while some portions of Khoupum areas road caved in.

The Imphal-Jiribam sector of NH 37 had been cut off after a bailey bridge over Irang River collapsed, while the Manipur-Mizoram route had been cut off after the newly built diversion road was washed away by rain on May 11.