At Assam rally, PM Modi says 'conspiracy hatched abroad to defame Indian tea'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the ‘Asom Mala’ project in Assam during his second visit to the the poll-bound state in a fortnight. Modi had addressed a rally at Sivasagar district and gave land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless families on January 23.

While addressing the rally in Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district PM Modi said, "People who are conspiring to defame India have stooped so low that they're not sparing even Indian tea... Some documents have come up revealing that some foreign powers are planning to attack India's identity associated with tea. Will you accept this attack?"

“North east is moving towards development with Assam in the centre of it. This development has come with a lot of sacrifices for the state," PM Modi added. Chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present on the occasion.

He also criticized the previous governments for not focussing on the development of the North east and Assam saying, "Under our government, the North east is developing hand-in-hand with the country and this is something that the previous governments did not focus on."

The Asom Mala project is aimed at improving the highways and major district roads network in the state through continuous field data collection and linkage with road asset management system. The project will also facilitate seamless multi-modal transportation and interconnect economic growth centres.

Modi also laid the foundation stones of two medical colleges and hospitals, which are being set up at Biswanath and Charaideo, at a total estimated project cost of over ₹1100 crore. Each hospital will have 500 bed capacity and the colleges will have 1000 seats for the students.

“I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the ‘Asom Mala’ programme will be launched, which will boost the state’s infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity. Foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will boost Assam’s health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in healthcare. This has benefitted not only Assam but also the entire northeast,” PM Modi tweeted on Saturday night.

