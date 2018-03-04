Tripura results show people decisively rejected politics of hatred: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness with the results of the assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, calling them a decisive vote for unity.

“I’m not looking at the results in the north-east as the victory or loss of any political party. The whole nation was celebrating the results and this rarely happens,” he said while addressing a convention in Karnataka via video conference.

The convention titled “Youth Power: A Vision for New India” was held at Tumakuru, about 70 km from Bengaluru, as a part of the silver jubilee celebration of the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashrama.

“The result in Tripura has shown that by voting for the BJP, people have discarded the politics of hatred. Radicalisation can only be answered with integration. And we are working towards ensuring that no part of the country considers itself outside the mainstream,” said Modi.

Accusing previous governments of spreading a lie that tribal areas were prone to left-wing extremism, Modi said this was done “by those who want to break the country to ensure a fertile ground for themselves”.

He said there was a sense of hurt in people of north-eastern states because they felt alienated from the rest of the country. “In the past four years, our government has attempted to address this hurt and this is why the results in the Adivasi areas of Tripura have given me immense happiness.”

The PM urged youngsters to follow the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. Modi said many a time he had seen confusion among the youth. “If you go to a platform and see many trains there, and if you don’t know which one you want to get on, then neither can you reach the destination nor decide on the route to it,” he said.

Responding to the PM’s comments on the election results announced on Saturday, Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa said he should also consider the results of the recent by-elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which the BJP lost. “These are indicators of the people’s thinking, too,” Kalappa said. He also highlighted the result of the by-elections for two assembly seats in Karnataka last year, which the Congress won.

Modi, who addressed on the subject of Youth power: A Vision for New India, said a fitting reply to radicalisation could only be given by the resolve for integration.

Hitting out at the previous Left and Congress regimes in the northeast, Modi said the people there earlier were feeling cut off from the Indian mainstream because of policies and decisions that alienated them, but his government has been working relentlessly to wipe off this feeling.

“Our government has resolved to work in such a way that no part of the country and no group feels alienated and we have proved this by working towards it,” he said.

“This wave of integration can also be felt among the people of Karnataka,” he said.

The mandate which the people of northeast have given is in itself is a very big change, Modi said.

By participating in the happiness of the people of the northeast through the assembly polls results, the whole country has sent a strong message that they were with their dreams and sentiments.

“For the country’s unity, showing solidarity to the sentiments of the Northeast is a necessity and very big thing,” he said.

Modi said the results of the northeast assembly polls have created an environment of festivity in the entire country.

The Prime Minister said the assembly polls also brought the whole country together to celebrate the happiness of the people living there.

“I don’t see northeast poll results through the lens of victory and defeat of political parties, but what is important is that the whole country became participants in the happiness of people residing there,” he said.

Modi said such occasions were rare that accomplishments of the Northeast become accomplishments of the whole country.

“We all saw this happening when many Indians, who were glued to the television as though they themselves were in the electoral battlefield, started to realise the happiness, dreams and sentiments of the people of the northeast as their own,” he said.