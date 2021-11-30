Northeast witnessed 187 insurgency-related incidents till Nov 15, Lok Sabha told

The ministry of home affairs on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the northeastern region of the nation witnessed 187 insurgency-related incidents till November 15. It also said that at least 20 civilians and 8 security personnel died in these incidents while 39 terrorists have been eliminated until November 15.

Insurgency-related incidents in the northeastern region decreased in the past decade, but earlier this month terrorists from the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) ambushed an Assam Rifles convoy near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Churachandpur. This led to the death of colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife Anuja and son Abeer. It also led to the deaths of riflemen NK Nayak, Suman Swargiary, RP Meena and Shyamal Das. The terrorist group, which operates under Manipur PLA, claimed the responsibility hours after the deaths of the security personnel.

A HT report pointed out that the attack could have been a retaliatory move as colonel Viplav Tripathi’s unit was engaged in curbing the illegal drug trade in the area. The report also points out that China’s role in the attack could not be ignored.

Meghalaya also witnessed incidents of violence spurred by local outfits. Earlier in August, the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) carried out a low-intensity bomb blast causing minor injuries to two persons. The blast was caused by an IED and was carried out at a popular market hub in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong.

Earlier the home ministry also shared data on terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. The government informed the Rajya Sabha that the region witnessed 1,033 terrorist incidents in the last three years with highest number of incidents in 2019 (594). The Union Territory witnessed 196 terrorist attacks till November this year. The total number of deaths of security personnel in these three years rose to 177, with 35 personnel killed this year.

