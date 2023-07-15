List of trains cancelled by Northern Railway due to waterlogging on tracks

The Northern Railways has temporarily cancelled some trains while some others have been diverted and short-terminated due to waterlogging in several of its routes on Friday.

Some trains that were scheduled to depart on 16 July and 17 July have also been cancelled or diverted or short-terminated. (HT File Photo)

In a press release issued, Northern Railways said that the cancelled trains, include the Ambala -Amb Andaura- Ambala Special JCO, Firozpur- Jalandhar Cantt - Firozpur Special JCO, and Jalandhar Cantt-Hoshiarpur - Jalandhar Cantt Special JCO. The trains were scheduled to depart from their respective stations on Saturday.

Meanwhile, trains such as the Jammu Tawi- Jodhpur Express, Dehradun-Amritsar Express, and Dehradun –Saharanpur Express have been diverted.

Some trains that were scheduled to depart on 16 July and 17 July have also been cancelled or diverted or short-terminated. Travellers can access information about the trains from the official website of the Northern Railways.

Speaking about the diversion and short-termination of trains, the General Manager of the Northern Railway Shobhan Chaudhuri told ANI, "It rained heavily on July 8-9...The rain that happens in the mountains comes down to the plains, and as a result, many of our tracks got submerged. So as a precautionary measure, we had to stop the train service.”

Heavy rains have been wreaking havoc in the northern parts of the country since the beginning of the month. Over 145 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Uttarakhand on Friday whereas an orange alert has been issued from 15-17 July.

(With inputs from agencies)

