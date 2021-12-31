Not a conman; was in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the alleged mastermind of the ₹200 crore money laundering scam, which he reportedly planned and executed sitting behind the bars, has said that he is not a conman. His lawyer advocate Anant Malik has released a press statement in which Chandrashekhar said why the jail officials who took money from him are not probed. Why ex-Ranbaxy promoter's wife Aditi Singh who paid ₹200 crore to him was not being probed, Sukesh said in the statement, news agency ANI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandrashekhar said a lot is being said and dictated about him but it is wrong to say that he is a "conman" or "Thug" as he has not been convicted yet.

In the statement, he said he was in a relationship with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and his personal relationship has no bearing on the criminal case.

Sukesh said he worked as a corporate lobbyist with multiple corporate houses in India and abroad. As a lobbyist, he served as a bridge between corporate houses and the government of different states. He claimed to have good relationships with several political parties and various business families, ANI reported.

'Can't breathe': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who ran extortion racket from jail says he's being harassed at Tihar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ED is investigating the ₹200 crore extortion case and during the course of the probe, several sensational details have been revealed by the central agency. Apart from Sukesh's closeness to Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and several other Bollywood actors whom Sukesh used to send expensive gifts, it has been revealed that Sukesh used a spoofing app to call his targets impersonating government officials. Jacqueline Fernandez has already been questioned in connection with the case. According to reports, the actor said she too was conned by Sukesh as Sukesh claimed to be the owner of Sun Tv and approached her with a film offer.

ED investigation revealed that Sukesh called Aditi Singh, whom he met in the jail as Singh came to visit her husband, from his barrack in Rohini Jail, posing as a government officer. Promising help in early bail for her husband, he reportedly took ₹200 crore from Singh. All this happened from his spacious barrack inside Rohini where he used to pay crores to jail officials who were aiding him in running his racket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If jail officials took crores from him, if Aditi Singh paid ₹200 crore to him, then they should also be probed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar said in his statement. He also claimed that he is being pressured and extorted by jail officials but no action was taken against the officers involved. Chandrashekhar said that he will be approaching court against ED seizure of assets. Earlier, he said he was being tortured in Rohini Jail.

It has been revealed that Sukesh and his wife actor Leena Maria Paul have been conning people for several years and have been arrested in past too. Sukesh's first major scam was the AIADMK bribery case in which he took money from the TTV Dinakaran faction promising that he would bribe Election Commission officials to give the two leaves symbol of the party to this faction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}