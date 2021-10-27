Not a crime, fulfilled my mother's wish: Wankhede on minister's 'Nikah' attack

Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday said he indeed got married to his first wife Shabana Quraishi according to Islamic ritual as his mother was a Muslim and it was his mother's wish. "My father is a Hindu, My mother a Muslim. My mother had asked me perform the wedding as per Islamic rituals and I fulfilled my mother's wish, which is not a crime. The very same month in which Nikah was performed, we got our marriage registered under provisions of the Special Marriages Act. What I did is not a crime," Wankhede said after Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik tweeted a copy of his 'nikah nama' or marriage certificate t alleging that despite being a ‘Muslim’ Wankhede got IRS job in SC quota.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aryan Khan case: Nawab Malik posts photos of Sameer Wankhede’s ‘nikah’

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has brought several allegations against Sameer Wankhede, including of false cases and extortions. What started as slamming each other in the aftermath of the arrest of Aryan Khan has now turned into a political storm with Nawab Malik bringing out personal details of Sameer Wankhede. "I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future," the minister tweeted on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Refuting the allegation of forging documents to get the job quota of an SC, Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede told ANI, "I myself am a Dalit.. all of us, my ancestors are Hindus...how can my son be a Muslim. Nawab Malik should understand this."

Sameer Wankhede's wife actor Kranti Redkar Wankhede said the Nikahnama is correct but Sameer Wankhede never changed his religion. "Nikah happened but Sameer legally didn't change his religion, caste. It was just a formality as my mother-in-law was Muslim and for her happiness, nikah happened. Birth certificate shared by Nawab Malik wrong," Kranti said.

"By sharing our personal photos, Nawab Malik is acting against theconstitutional oath he took. We'll take legal action against him, an FIR has been registered. His only motive is to remove Sameer Wankhede from his post so that his son-in-law could be saved," Kranti added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}