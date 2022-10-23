'Not a slap...': Priyanka Chaturvedi targets Karnataka minister who hit a woman

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday joined many opposition leaders as criticism was unleashed after a Karnataka minister was seen slapping a woman on camera, sparking outrage. V Somanna's video - where he is seen getting violent - was widely shared on Sunday and despite admission and apology, the opposition has been relentless in its attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her post, Chatuvedi took a swipe in reference to Nirmala Sitharaman’s comment on rupee vs dollar. "BJP Minister. Karnataka. Likely Explanation: Not a slap on the face but blessings on the cheek," the leader - who is with Uddhav Thackeray's party - tweeted. This was after the Union Finance Minister - last week - speaking at a briefing said the Indian rupee was not depreciating but the US dollar was strengthening. While some said her comment was in context of how the Indian rupee has fared vis a vis other currencies, many opposition leaders lashed out saying it was an attempt at hiding the failures of the ruling BJP.

Meanwhile, Chaturvedi on Sunday, accusing the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the National Commission for Women of being silent on the issue, further wrote: "Nothing to see here, no action to expect.".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also retweeted a post from factchecker Mohammad Zubair whose recent arrest had triggered criticism. "No, they'll ask the woman to make a video explaining that the Minister later helped her and he didn't intend to slap her and media is running Propaganda to defame the minister" - read the post, which Chaturvedi said is the second likely explanation for the minister for his unacceptable behaviour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leaders too slammed the ruling government. Randeep Surjewala - in a tweet - asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the minister would be dismissed over the incident. "On one hand, people suffer the huge brunt of 40Percent Comission & on the other, women get slapped by ministers drunk with power," he tweeted.

The 40 per cent commission is a reference to the allegation that has been made against the government officers on seeking commission.

It has been learnt that amid backlash, Bommai has sought an explanation from the leade

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON