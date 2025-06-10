Not arrested as result of a probe but on CM’s orders: RCB official to HC

Nikhil Sosale, marketing and revenue head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on Monday alleged that his arrest in connection with the June 4 stadium stampede was carried out not as part of a lawful investigation, but under direct orders from chief minister Siddaramaiah. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Head of Marketing and Revenue, Nikhil Sosale’s (black t-shirt) legal team told the Karnataka high court that he was detained by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at 4.30 am at the airport, bypassing the Cubbon Park police who initially filed the case (AFP)

Sosale’s legal team told the Karnataka high court that he was detained by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at 4.30 am at the airport, bypassing the Cubbon Park police who initially filed the case. They further contended that the arrest lacked legal justification since the probe had already been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). “This arrest did not happen on the basis of any investigation but on orders of the CM,” the counsel argued before the bench.

Responding to the plea, the attorney general told the court that interim bail could not be granted unless the HC determined that the arrest was indeed illegal.

Sosale is one of several people arrested after the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s IPL victory celebration left 11 people dead and dozens injured. He was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

RCB files petition

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL), owner of the IPL franchise, filed a separate petition seeking to quash the FIR, claiming the company was wrongly implicated. RCSL argued that the tragedy occurred because of delays in opening the stadium gates and inadequate police deployment, which failed to manage the crowd that had gathered from across Karnataka and other states. According to their petition, the gates that were scheduled to open at 1.45 pm opened nearly an hour later, triggering a surge.

The event management company, DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd, has also petitioned the high court for similar relief, citing police lapses as the primary cause. Their plea claimed that a majority of police personnel were posted at Vidhana Soudha, leaving the stadium without adequate crowd control. Both organisations alleged that the FIRs were filed hastily and under political pressure to shield law enforcement agencies from disciplinary scrutiny.

Both petitions are scheduled to be heard by the HC on Tuesday.

Notices to injured

Amid these developments, deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district G Jagadeesha, who also functions as the district magistrate, has issued notices to 45 injured people, asking them to appear on June 11 to record their statements as part of the ongoing magisterial inquiry ordered by chief minister Siddaramaiah. The inquiry report is to be submitted within 15 days.

Officials said the statements of family members of the deceased and eyewitnesses will be recorded on June 13. “Once these statements are recorded, the Deputy Commissioner will proceed to record the statements of the family members of the deceased and eyewitnesses on June 13. A letter has also been sent to the office of the Bengaluru police commissioner, seeking information regarding the details of the police personnel deputed at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4,” said an officer familiar with the development.

CID seeks Sasale’s custody

Meanwhile, the CID, which is now leading the investigation, will likely seek custody of Sosale and three others from DNA Entertainment — Sunil Matthew, Kiran, and Sumanth — who are currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison. “We have to question him since he is a primary suspect in the case. We will also seek the custody of the three and record their arrest,” said an officer in the know of the development.