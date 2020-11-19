e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Not carrying out strikes in PoK, reports fake, says Army

Not carrying out strikes in PoK, reports fake, says Army

“Reports of Indian Army’s action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake,” Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh said.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 21:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Army’s DGMO has clarified that Army is not carrying out strikes in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.
Indian Army’s DGMO has clarified that Army is not carrying out strikes in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.
         

The Indian Army on Thursday refuted reports of carrying out strikes on suspected terror launchpads inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir soon after reports claiming such operations surfaced. “Reports of Indian Army’s action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake,” Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh said.

Security forces on Thursday gunned down four terrorists in an encounter on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Nagrota in Jammu.

The reports came just a week after five security personnel and four civilians were killed in Pakistani aggression at several locations — Uri, Nowgam, Keran and Gurez sectors in North Kashmir — across the Line of Control.

Indian Army retaliated strongly and caused substantial damage to several launch pads.

The reports that the Army is carrying out strikes in PoK come in this backdrop amid claims that Pakistani military is pushing mximum number of terrorists to India before the onset of winters.

According to official data, 21 innocent civilians have lost their lives in Pakistani firing compared to 18 in the whole of 2019. This year eight infiltration bids were foiled and 14 terrorists have been neutralised along the LoC, according to official data.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
Who will bat at 4?: Ponting says India will ‘face questions’ without Kohli
Who will bat at 4?: Ponting says India will ‘face questions’ without Kohli
How long to control Covid-19 pandemic? Top doctors respond on #HTLS2020
How long to control Covid-19 pandemic? Top doctors respond on #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In