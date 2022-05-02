Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Not here to talk about Modi govt, but hail Indians: PM tells diaspora in Germany
india news

Not here to talk about Modi govt, but hail Indians: PM tells diaspora in Germany

PM Modi in Germany: Modi said India had ended the politically unstable atmosphere of the last three decades by pressing a button.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian community, in Berlin on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on May 02, 2022 11:23 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday he was addressing a gathering of Indians in Berlin to not talk about himself or his government, but to sing praises of the crores of citizens.

Speaking to the Indian diaspora at Potsdamer Platz in the German capital, Modi said, “Today, I'm here to neither talk about myself nor Modi government. I want to talk to you about the capabilities of crores of Indians and sing their praises. When I speak about crores of Indians, it includes not only the people who live there but also those who live here.”

"A country progresses when people lead it. In today's India, it is not government but people who are driving force,:

He said India had ended the politically unstable atmosphere of the last three decades by pressing a button. "Aspiration for positive change & quick development were reasons why Indians elected a govt with full majority after 30 years in 2014. And, the people of India made the government stronger in 2019," he told the large gathering. 

"We are celebrating 75 years of Independence this year. I am the first Prime Minister who was born in independent India. The peak on which India would be at the time it celebrates 100 years of independence, India is strongly taking step after step and walking swiftly toward that goal," he added.

Also read | No nation can emerge winner in Ukraine war, India for peace: PM Modi in Germany

The Prime Minister said through reforms, his government was transforming the country. "For reforms, political will is needed. Today India is moving forward in all fields, including quality of life, quality of education and others. The country, bureaucracy, govt offices are same but now we are getting better results," he said.  “Technology's inclusion in governance shows new political will of new India and is proof of democracy's ability to deliver.”

He added India had 200-400 start-ups around 2014, their number now stood around 68,000. He added in the last seven-eight years, the Indian government transferred over 22 lakh crore through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

This address to the Indian community was given shortly after the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations which were co-chaired by Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

(With inputs from agencies)

